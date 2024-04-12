This $11.5 million Toronto home is like stepping back in time into another era

Built in 1913 in the heart of Toronto's prestigious Rosedale neighbourhood, a stunning Georgian-style home will transport you back to another era.

This rare gem offers a captivating blend of classic charm and modern luxury.

The unassuming exterior of this Georgian beauty conceals a breathtaking interior that spans over 8,300 square feet of living space.

Situated on a nearly half-acre lot that backs onto a ravine, this property boasts glorious privacy and huge backyard, making it a true urban oasis.

Once you step inside, you'll be greeted by a space that is beautiful and grand.

The stunning ambience of the interior exudes a sense of grandeur and sophistication of another time, with soaring ceilings and superb attention to detail.

Throughout 188 Roxborough Dr. you'll notice details like beautiful built-ins, plaster crown moulding, Grecian-like columns and an abundance of fireplaces.

On the main floor, you have the incredibly large principal rooms, which are perfect for entertaining and bright and airy thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings.

While the intricate wallpaper and patterned rugs bring you to a bygone time of lavish dinner parties and retiring to the drawing room for after-dinner drinks.

Speaking of dinner parties, the dining room easily fits a 10-seat dining room table with space for even more, and the chinoiserie wallpaper is a beautiful nod 18th-century British design.

The kitchen, while is a bit dated, still works well with the rest of the heritage aesthetic of the home and of course has the modern appliances of the 21st century.

The highlight of this Georgian estate is undoubtedly the sumptuous primary retreat, which features three rooms of unparalleled luxury.

The king-size bedroom offers ample room for seating and features a cozy fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a lavish five-piece ensuite.

Adjacent to the bedroom is a beautifully panelled library, also with a fireplace, creating the perfect space for quiet relaxation.

The home boasts a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

In addition to its luxurious amenities, this distinguished residence offers a practical lifestyle with easy access to Toronto's top private and public schools, prestigious clubs, top-tier dining, and chic shopping destinations.

188 Roxborough Dr. is listed for $11,500,000