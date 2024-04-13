Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

This is the first time in 50 years this Toronto multiplex has been on the market

For the first time in 50 years, these two semi-detached homes in Toronto, which are actually a four-unit multiplex, are up for grabs. 

It's rare that multiplexes stay with the same owner for half a decade, and if they do, they're usually so outdated and run down that it's like stepping into a time machine.

But surprisingly, 186-188 Millwood Dr. has been meticulously maintained and is actually really nice. 

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The owner's unit. 

Located right in the heart of Davisville Village, the owners have lived on-site and have really taken exceptional care of the home. 

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms in one of the units. 

In fact, at one point, the owners completely gutted and updated the interiors and replaced all the windows for energy efficiency and comfort.186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The basement in the owners unit. 

The owner's own unit is a standout, offering a finished basement with a third bedroom, heated kitchen and bathroom flooring, and a chef's kitchen complete with granite countertops.

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

Another bedroom. 

But all the units are pretty great. 

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The owners unit kitchen. 

The other units offer two bedrooms, spacious living spaces, hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and cute character, like fireplaces.  

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

All units also enjoy their own outdoor space, whether it's a deck or patio, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The garages.

There are also four garages, ensuring ample parking for residents and guests alike.

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

While the listing agent didn't give any insight into the particular financials, Diana MacDougall did mention that the three tenanted units support the property. 

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The living room in one of the tenanted units. 

Based on the current market rates, each unit could make anywhere between $1,897 and $3,200 a month

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The bathroom in the owners unit. 

So, this could be a great opportunity for both investors and multi-generational families.

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The kitchen in one of the rented units. 

It's also worth noting that the multiplex features four separately metered units and comes equipped with existing appliances.

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

A basement unit. 

There's an industrial coin-operated washer and dryer in the basement, while the owner's unit enjoys its own set as well.

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

Another living room. 

With its prime location, well-maintained units, and potential for rental income, this Toronto multiplex is a rare find, and we bet it won't stay on the market for long. 

186-188 Millwood Drive Toronto

The view from a balcony . 

186-188 Millwood Rd. is currently listed at $2,990,000.

Photos by

Julian Mendl 
