This $5.5 million Toronto home overlooks a lush ravine

It's hard not to fall in love with this Georgian home in Toronto, which has undergone one of the best interior design transformations I've ever seen.

Many homes like this that get a makeover end up losing all their charm and character, leaving you with the blandest all-white house ever.

Thankfully, 124 Baby Point Rd. opted for bold colours, impeccable craftsmanship, and a retro style that makes you sit up and take notice.

Nestled in the heart of Baby Point, this six-bedroom Georgian centre hall home is a true masterpiece.

From the moment you step inside, the main level welcomes you with elegant principal rooms, perfect for gathering with family and friends.

The funky wallpaper throughout the home adds a touch of whimsy while making the spaces bright and playful.

The south-facing living room features a gas fireplace with an onyx surround, creating a warm and inviting ambiance.

The dining room, with its bay window and custom cabinetry, is ideal for hosting memorable dinner parties.

The magazine-worthy kitchen is a delight with its colourful tiles, ample storage, built-in high-end appliances, and a walk-out to the deck and gardens.

The family room, with its oversized windows and ravine views, is the perfect spot to unwind and take in the beauty of the outdoors.

Upstairs, you'll find six generously sized bedrooms, each offering abundant natural light, double closets, and hardwood floors.

The primary bedroom is fabulous, featuring oversized windows with breathtaking views of the ravine below, an adjoining office/sitting room, and a semi-ensuite spa bath.

Situated on an expansive 50 by 210 Muskoka-like ravine lot, the outdoor space is equally impressive.

"One special feature of this incredible property is the amount of table land behind the house, which is significantly more than many ravine-side properties in Baby Point," listing agent Stephanie Martin shared with blogTO.

It features extensive landscaping, two wood decks, a hot tub, two stone patios, plantings, and a deep private driveway.

The backyard is a haven for nature lovers, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

124 Baby Point Rd. is listed for $5,498,000.