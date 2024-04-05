Real Estate
121 Nelson St. Toronto

This Toronto home may have Pepto Bismol walls but it's under $700K

The thing about house hunting in the Toronto is you need to learn to look past people's questionable design choices to see if the house is actually your dream home. 

It's kinda like dating – sometimes you need to look past your dates horrible outfit to get to the more important things like whether or not they're rude to the waiter. 

Because at the end of the day, you can change someone's clothes (or, in real estate terms, you can change the paint colour) for something way cuter. What you can't change, if we're continuing with this metaphor is personality, aka the foundation. 

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The living room. 

So when you see 121 Nelson St. don't get stuck on its unconventional color scheme.121 Nelson St. Toronto

The bathroom. 

This charming abode offers a perfect blend of comfort and affordability, and the walls just happen to be the colour of stomach-soothing Pepto Bismol. 

121 Nelson St. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

121 Nelson St. is a spacious three-bedroom, three-level sidesplit that exudes character and warmth.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The living room that leads into the kitchen. 

As you step inside, you're greeted by an open living room with soaring cathedral ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors, creating a welcoming and cozy atmosphere.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The kitchen. 

There's a large family kitchen with plenty of space to cook and entertain.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The back patio. Peep the pizza oven at the back. 

The convenient walkout to the backyard makes al fresco dining a breeze, perfect for enjoying private summer BBQs with family and friends.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

All three generously sized bedrooms feature hardwood floors and closets, providing ample space for rest and relaxation.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The rec room. 

The finished rec room is the ideal spot for family movie nights or hosting gatherings with friends.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The large backyard. 

121 Nelson St. also has a space 60-foot by 109-foot lot. So there's a massive backyard, offering plenty of outdoor space for kids to play and pets to roam.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The kitchen is large enough to have a dining table in it. 

The home is also in a good location,  just minutes from the highway and shopping, and within walking distance to schools, parks, and transit.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The laundry room. 

And as we mentioned, foundation is important, so it's good to know this home has been well-maintained. According to the listing, there was a new roof put on just last year. 

121 Nelson St. Toronto

Soaring ceilings and a big window make this room feel bright and airy. 

So don't let the Pepto Bismol walls deter you—121 Nelson St. is a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered.

121 Nelson St. Toronto

The back of the house. 

Plus, listed at $699,900, this home is a rare find in Toronto's competitive real estate market. 

