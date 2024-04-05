This Toronto home may have Pepto Bismol walls but it's under $700K

The thing about house hunting in the Toronto is you need to learn to look past people's questionable design choices to see if the house is actually your dream home.

It's kinda like dating – sometimes you need to look past your dates horrible outfit to get to the more important things like whether or not they're rude to the waiter.

Because at the end of the day, you can change someone's clothes (or, in real estate terms, you can change the paint colour) for something way cuter. What you can't change, if we're continuing with this metaphor is personality, aka the foundation.

So when you see 121 Nelson St. don't get stuck on its unconventional color scheme.

This charming abode offers a perfect blend of comfort and affordability, and the walls just happen to be the colour of stomach-soothing Pepto Bismol.

121 Nelson St. is a spacious three-bedroom, three-level sidesplit that exudes character and warmth.

As you step inside, you're greeted by an open living room with soaring cathedral ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors, creating a welcoming and cozy atmosphere.

There's a large family kitchen with plenty of space to cook and entertain.

The convenient walkout to the backyard makes al fresco dining a breeze, perfect for enjoying private summer BBQs with family and friends.

All three generously sized bedrooms feature hardwood floors and closets, providing ample space for rest and relaxation.

The finished rec room is the ideal spot for family movie nights or hosting gatherings with friends.

121 Nelson St. also has a space 60-foot by 109-foot lot. So there's a massive backyard, offering plenty of outdoor space for kids to play and pets to roam.

The home is also in a good location, just minutes from the highway and shopping, and within walking distance to schools, parks, and transit.

And as we mentioned, foundation is important, so it's good to know this home has been well-maintained. According to the listing, there was a new roof put on just last year.

So don't let the Pepto Bismol walls deter you—121 Nelson St. is a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered.

Plus, listed at $699,900, this home is a rare find in Toronto's competitive real estate market.