Toronto neighbourhood full of high-rises trying to stop another high-rise

One high-rise-filled Toronto neighbourhood is stepping up in hopes of halting the construction of another-storey high-rise recently proposed in the community, despite some residents drawing attention to the city's ongoing housing crisis.

The petition — which was launched soon after the application for 86 Lynn Williams St. in Liberty Village was submitted — has already amassed 1,600 signatures from concerned community members, who argue that the construction of the high-rise exacerbates the issues already faced by the densely-populated neighbourhood.

"Liberty Village is known for its unique blend of residential and commercial spaces nestled within historic buildings. However, the current density in Liberty Village has reached its limit," the campaign reads.

"Adding another high-rise building will not only increase this density but will also reduce green spaces which are essential for our well-being and mental health. Green spaces are not just aesthetic elements; they provide significant environmental benefits such as improving air quality and reducing urban heat effects," the petition continues.

"We need areas where we can breathe freely without feeling boxed into concrete structures towering over us."

The 43-storey rental tower, designed by gh3* for Shiplake Properties & Collecdev, is planned to incorporate portions of the heritage-listed Liberty Storage Warehouse, which has served as a Department of Defence production storage site and condominium sales centre throughout its 100-year history.

The proposal includes plans for 588 purpose-built rental units, a six-storey podium, rooftop outdoor amenity space as well as the incorporation of the southern end of the historic building into the base of the development.

The development will also create a new public park at the corner of Lynn Williams Street and Western Battery Road, new landscaping, and a privately owned, publicly accessible road that will connect Western Battery Road on the east and the existing private lane on the west.

"It will offer a new housing option for residents looking to live in the neighbourhood, and overall alleviate pressure in the local rental market," the development's website reads.

Toronto's rent crisis is getting so bad that hotels are offering month-long stays for cheap😬 https://t.co/i1aBmjoZql #Toronto #TorontoHousing — blogTO (@blogTO) November 24, 2023

In a City report released in October 2023, staff noted that Toronto's "worsening housing and homelessness crises" require an even more robust range of actions across the housing continuum to adequately address the needs of current and future residents.

While the City expressed its intention and commitment to taking every "possible action within its jurisdictional and financial capacity to address the housing crisis," it highlighted the critical support needed from both the federal and provincial governments.

Canada's housing crisis is so bad the foreign homebuyers' ban was just extended https://t.co/hXyViZ0Mcv — blogTO (@blogTO) February 5, 2024

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford announced that the province would be providing Toronto with $114 million in funding through the Building Faster Fund after the city exceeded its 2023 housing target.

The $1.2 billion program was designed to encourage municipalities to address the housing supply crisis by rewarding cities that make significant progress against their targets by providing funding for housing-enabling and community-enabling infrastructure.

Experts wonder if Toronto's real estate market is on the verge of a crash 🏠 https://t.co/GpUKw2FmrH #Toronto #RealEstate #Market — blogTO (@blogTO) December 29, 2023

"It's harder than ever for people in Toronto to find a home they can afford,” said Mayor Olivia Chow following the announcement.

"We are committed to addressing the housing crisis by building more homes of all kinds, faster. Toronto has an ambitious plan to speed up approval times and build 65,000 rental homes in the coming years."