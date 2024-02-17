This stunning home is associated with one of Toronto's most prolific families

Originally built in 1908, this architectural gem in Toronto's Forest Hill neighbourhood is allegedly the old Eaton family home, at least according to listing agent Reza Iphchilar.

The home is a beautiful, grand Georgian mansion that definitely makes a statement.

While the outside is classic, the interior has been exquisitely updated, renovated, and restored while keeping its original character intact.

With over 9,700 square feet of total living space, this home offers everything you could possibly desire.

Step inside to find classic architectural elements such as crown moulding, wood-panelled walls, leaded windows and more.

The formal living and dining rooms are expansive but still cozy.

The home also has a surprising amount of natural light for a century home.

There's also a large kitchen and possibly the most exceptional main floor home office.

With seven bedrooms and six baths spread over three levels, there's plenty of room for everyone in your family to enjoy the most comfortable lifestyle.

The primary bedroom is a delightful retreat with its own fireplace and an ensuite office room.

The lower level is a complete entertainment zone, featuring a theatre room and kids' party room with a wet bar.

It is unclear if the kids' party room still has the soda machine and ice cream bar from when the house was put on the market in 2011 but fingers crossed.

The basement also three bathrooms, and a complete pool room with a walkout to the pool, and a sports court.

"One thing I love about the house is that it's one of the largest lots in Forest Hill," said Iphchilar.

The deep 60 by 172 lot means that the backyard is a full-blown oasis that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests.

Yet, despite all its winning characteristics, it's surprising that a home this stunning hasn't sold yet.

60 Dunvegan Rd. has been on and off the market from 2022 until now.

When it first came on the market, it was listed for $9,995,000 but then dropped its price to 2023 $9,889,000.

But it seems in 2024, the sellers might be getting a little impatient as they've just dropped the listing price by $1 million.

60 Dunvegan Rd. is currently listed for $8,889,000.