Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

This stunning home is associated with one of Toronto's most prolific families

Originally built in 1908, this architectural gem in Toronto's Forest Hill neighbourhood is allegedly the old Eaton family home, at least according to listing agent Reza Iphchilar. 

The home is a beautiful, grand Georgian mansion that definitely makes a statement. 

While the outside is classic, the interior has been exquisitely updated, renovated, and restored while keeping its original character intact.

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The foyer. 

With over 9,700 square feet of total living space, this home offers everything you could possibly desire. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The main floor office. 

Step inside to find classic architectural elements such as crown moulding, wood-panelled walls, leaded windows and more. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

The formal living and dining rooms are expansive but still cozy. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

A sunroom overlooking the pool. 

The home also has a surprising amount of natural light for a century home. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

There's also a large kitchen and possibly the most exceptional main floor home office.

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

With seven bedrooms and six baths spread over three levels, there's plenty of room for everyone in your family to enjoy the most comfortable lifestyle. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is a delightful retreat with its own fireplace and an ensuite office room.

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The basement. 

The lower level is a complete entertainment zone, featuring a theatre room and kids' party room with a wet bar. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

Another kids bedroom with ceilings high enough to have a basketball net. 

It is unclear if the kids' party room still has the soda machine and ice cream bar from when the house was put on the market in 2011 but fingers crossed.

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

The basement also three bathrooms, and a complete pool room with a walkout to the pool, and a sports court.

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

"One thing I love about the house is that it's one of the largest lots in Forest Hill," said Iphchilar.

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The backyard sports court. 

The deep 60 by 172 lot means that the backyard is a full-blown oasis that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The classic black and white check floor is beautiful.

Yet, despite all its winning characteristics, it's surprising that a home this stunning hasn't sold yet.

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

A bedroom on the third floor. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. has been on and off the market from 2022 until now

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

When it first came on the market, it was listed for $9,995,000 but then dropped its price to 2023 $9,889,000. 60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

A view from the third floor down. 

But it seems in 2024, the sellers might be getting a little impatient as they've just dropped the listing price by $1 million. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. Toronto

The backyard with a pool. 

60 Dunvegan Rd. is currently listed for $8,889,000.

Lead photo by

Mitch Fain For The Print Market
