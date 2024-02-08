This small Toronto apartment building is only $3.6 million

Normally, when small apartment buildings come up for sale they're either fully tenanted or partially tenanted.

And while that's usually a good sign that the building is desirable enough to have people want to live in it, it does dampen things financially.

If you're looking to invest in a building and have a good return on your investment, it can be kind of a downer if the current tenants are paying below market rates.

But good news, 314 Lakeshore Rd. W is a small apartment building in charming Port Credit with eight vacant units eagerly awaiting their new occupants.

The building boasts five charming one-bedroom units and three spacious two-bedroom abodes – which at market rates for the area could bring in an annual gross income of over $230,000.

The other great thing about this building is all the units and common area have been freshly renovated, so you don't have to dump a ton of money in the building upfront to renovate it.

The listing notes new carpets, new automated lighting and two brand-new hot water tanks. Huzzah hot showers for all!

The roof was also redone in 2010, so you have at least another 15 years before you have to replace that bad boy.

Other things that might appeal to a savvy investor, there are 10 parking spaces, each unit comes equipped with an intercom system and there are security cameras discreetly stationed throughout the building ensuring a safe and secure environment for all.

Power woes? Not here. There's 100-amp service available in every unit, so residents can charge all their modern-day gadgets and appliances without a hitch. They can even vacuum and use an air conditioner at the same time without blowing a fuse. Ah the luxury!

And for a little extra income on top of the rental income, there's a common laundry room with a coin operated washer and dryer.

314 Lakeshore Rd. W is currently listed for $3,600,000.