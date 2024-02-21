This $4.5 million Toronto home was originally built in 1935 for an oil executive

Built in 1935 for an Imperial Oil executive, this classic English Tudor Revival-style home exudes charm and sophistication.

But also, duh, of course it does! It was built with oil money, after all.

As you approach the home, you're greeted by a grand front porch and an even grander chimney. The deep setback and powered wrought-iron gates create a sense of privacy and exclusivity, setting the stage for the luxurious living that awaits.

Step through the front door and into the spacious foyer, where you're immediately struck by the intricate European classical design that flows throughout the home.

The wood-panelled walls, dark wood floors, wainscotting, intricate crown moulding, ceiling murals and more capture the essence of a bygone era.

"The owners drew inspiration from their travels to Europe and designed the home to reflect their extensive art and antiquities collection," listing agent Madison Wine, from Sutton-Group Admiral Realty Inc., told blogTO.

Wine also shared that the sellers have lived in the home for 38 years and are only the fourth owners since the house was built in 1935.

And while the house has undoubtedly seen generations grow up and been home to many happy memories, after 38 years it could definitely use some updating.

For example, there's a carpeted bathroom, which is gross no matter how you look at it.

However, if you look past some of the dated finishes, the overall bones of 30 Hawarden Cres. are incredible and this house offers so much potential.

The main floor boasts a marble kitchen with plenty of space to prepare a gourmet meal.

The formal dining room exudes old-world charm with a stunning ceiling medallion and chandelier.

The living room is a study in elegance, with its fireplace and exquisite detailing.

While the second-floor family room retreat offers a cozy space to relax and unwind.

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across three storeys, there's plenty of room for family and guests.

But the true highlight of this home is its backyard.

The private backyard features an inground pool, lounge area, and al fresco dining space, perfect for entertaining on warm summer evenings.

30 Hawarden Cres. is currently listed for $4,595,000, which is actually down by almost $1.5 million from the previous year's listing price of $5,995,000.