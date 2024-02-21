Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

This $4.5 million Toronto home was originally built in 1935 for an oil executive

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Built in 1935 for an Imperial Oil executive, this classic English Tudor Revival-style home exudes charm and sophistication. 

But also, duh, of course it does! It was built with oil money, after all. 

As you approach the home, you're greeted by a grand front porch and an even grander chimney. The deep setback and powered wrought-iron gates create a sense of privacy and exclusivity, setting the stage for the luxurious living that awaits.30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

The long driveway with wrought-iron gates. 

Step through the front door and into the spacious foyer, where you're immediately struck by the intricate European classical design that flows throughout the home.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

The foyer. 

The wood-panelled walls, dark wood floors, wainscotting, intricate crown moulding, ceiling murals and more capture the essence of a bygone era.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

Note the ceiling mural and intricate moulding. 

"The owners drew inspiration from their travels to Europe and designed the home to reflect their extensive art and antiquities collection," listing agent Madison Wine, from Sutton-Group Admiral Realty Inc., told blogTO.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

A massive wine cellar. 

Wine also shared that the sellers have lived in the home for 38 years and are only the fourth owners since the house was built in 1935.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

A bathroom with a bidet. 

And while the house has undoubtedly seen generations grow up and been home to many happy memories, after 38 years it could definitely use some updating.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

The upstairs landing looks like a European castle. 

For example, there's a carpeted bathroom, which is gross no matter how you look at it. 

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

A bathroom with carpet on the floor. 

However, if you look past some of the dated finishes, the overall bones of 30 Hawarden Cres. are incredible and this house offers so much potential.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

A sitting room with a fireplace. 

The main floor boasts a marble kitchen with plenty of space to prepare a gourmet meal. 

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The formal dining room exudes old-world charm with a stunning ceiling medallion and chandelier. 

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

The dining room. 

The living room is a study in elegance, with its fireplace and exquisite detailing. 30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

The living room. 

While the second-floor family room retreat offers a cozy space to relax and unwind.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

The family room. 

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across three storeys, there's plenty of room for family and guests.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

A bedroom. 

But the true highlight of this home is its backyard.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

The backyard BBQ area. 

The private backyard features an inground pool, lounge area, and al fresco dining space, perfect for entertaining on warm summer evenings.

30 Hawarden Cres. Toronto

A view of the back of the house complete with stone statues, an in-ground pool and hot tub. 

30 Hawarden Cres. is currently listed for $4,595,000, which is actually down by almost $1.5 million from the previous year's listing price of $5,995,000

Photos by

Houssmax
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4.5 million Toronto home was originally built in 1935 for an oil executive

Here's how long you have to save up for a condo in Toronto versus other Canadian cities

Someone in Mississauga is renting out a bed in the middle of a kitchen

5 reasons you should buy a home in Etobicoke instead of downtown Toronto

These two Toronto homes are actually an 8-unit apartment building

A grocery store in Toronto is for sale and you'll soon be able to live there

This stunning home is associated with one of Toronto's most prolific families

5 reasons you should buy a home in Scarborough instead of downtown Toronto