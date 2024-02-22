Real Estate
22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

This $4 million estate just outside of Toronto comes with its own pond with a bridge

Normally the only time you see estates with ponds and bridges over them are in British, Jane Austen movie adaptations and Netflix shows like Bridgerton. 

And yet, nestled within the serene beauty of Bethesda, this exclusive estate offers you a chance to make your Pride and Prejudice dreams come true. 

Spread across approximately 7.62 acres of private, picturesque land, 22 Ratcliff Rd. boasts a stunning 3.5-acre pond that will have you flexing your hand like Mr. Darcy. 

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

The expansive property.

The property is truly an investment opportunity waiting to be seized.

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

A gazebo overlooking the pond and the grounds. 

Large lots with natural ponds are a rare find in today's market, making this property a true gem.

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

The bridge over the pond. 

Plus with the spectacular views of the water, bridges, and the perennial garden, it's a dream come true!

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

The front of the house. 

But as stunning as the property is, the home currently occupying it leaves a lot to be desired – like Dracy's manners at the beginning of Pride and Prejudice. 

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

The foyer.

The home, while a solid four-bedroom, five-bathroom multi-level home, really needs some renovations.  

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

The kitchen. 

The wall-to-wall red carpeting, dated kitchen and vinyl wood panneling everywhere don't scream dream home.  

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

The dining room. 

But the listing agent knows 22 Ratcliff Rd. isn't being sold for the home. 

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

The family room with a stone fireplace. 

"This location is ideal for a cul-de-sac custom built mansion with a park-like garden," writes realtor Lori Su in the listing.

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

A bedroom. 

With its prime location and ample space, the property is ideal for development.

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

Another bedroom. 

Whether you choose to renovate, completely rebuild or landbank for the future, the possibilities are endless.22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

The living room. 

But how cool would it be to create your own Bridgerton-worthy manor right here in Ontario? 

22 Ratcliff Rd. Whitchurch

An aerial shot of the pond. 

22 Ratcliff Rd. is listed for $3,800,000

Lead photo by

Winsold
