This $4 million estate just outside of Toronto comes with its own pond with a bridge

Normally the only time you see estates with ponds and bridges over them are in British, Jane Austen movie adaptations and Netflix shows like Bridgerton.

And yet, nestled within the serene beauty of Bethesda, this exclusive estate offers you a chance to make your Pride and Prejudice dreams come true.

Spread across approximately 7.62 acres of private, picturesque land, 22 Ratcliff Rd. boasts a stunning 3.5-acre pond that will have you flexing your hand like Mr. Darcy.

The property is truly an investment opportunity waiting to be seized.

Large lots with natural ponds are a rare find in today's market, making this property a true gem.

Plus with the spectacular views of the water, bridges, and the perennial garden, it's a dream come true!

But as stunning as the property is, the home currently occupying it leaves a lot to be desired – like Dracy's manners at the beginning of Pride and Prejudice.

The home, while a solid four-bedroom, five-bathroom multi-level home, really needs some renovations.

The wall-to-wall red carpeting, dated kitchen and vinyl wood panneling everywhere don't scream dream home.

But the listing agent knows 22 Ratcliff Rd. isn't being sold for the home.

"This location is ideal for a cul-de-sac custom built mansion with a park-like garden," writes realtor Lori Su in the listing.

With its prime location and ample space, the property is ideal for development.

Whether you choose to renovate, completely rebuild or landbank for the future, the possibilities are endless.

But how cool would it be to create your own Bridgerton-worthy manor right here in Ontario?

22 Ratcliff Rd. is listed for $3,800,000.