This $6 million Toronto condo has a sprawling terrace perched high above the city

Patio season is just around the corner and we can't help but drool over this stunning condo and it's patio.

This penthouse at 18 Yorkville Ave. boasts a privately accessible 2,700-square-foot rooftop terrace, offering unparalleled views that stretch as far as the eye can see.

You have almost a full block West of unobstructed views over the city and amazing sightlines over Rosedale Valley Rd.

"It's rare to have a condo that's not staring directly into a bunch of other condos or office buildings," listing agent Ryan Roberts told blogTO.

And best of all, because this rooftop terrace takes up the entire roof, you can get both the sunrise and sunset over the city.

Imagine sipping your morning coffee as the sun rises over the city, and unwinding with a glass of champagne as it sets in the evening—all from the comfort of your own exclusive retreat in the sky.

Now, while the outdoor space is truly the star of the show, the interior of the penthouse is equally glamorous.

Designed as the builder's very own unit, no detail has been overlooked in this 3,000-square-foot masterpiece.

The interior features beautiful walnut flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood every room with natural light, highlighting the modern and elegant design.

The solarium, which leads to the private rooftop terrace, adds an extra dimension of warmth and light, creating an airy and inviting atmosphere.

Multiple private balconies offer additional outdoor space, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or soaking up the sun.

The office/media room is a versatile space that can easily be converted into a third bedroom or used to accommodate guests, adding to the flexibility and functionality of this exceptional penthouse.

This penthouse is also truly an entertainer's dream, perfect for hosting lavish parties or intimate gatherings with friends and family.

"It would be perfect for a Toronto Raptor," said Roberts, noting the ceiling heights and abundance of open space for those post-game celebrations.

And for added bragging rights, if you purchased this penthouse condo you'd be only the second person to own it.

While the condo has been listed before, Roberts told blogTO: "This condo hasn't traded before."

He explained that the builder designed it and the owner acquired it pre-construction, and it has remained with them ever since.

So truly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Toronto's most prestigious real estate.

#3602 - 18 Yorkville Ave. is currently listed for $5,795,000.