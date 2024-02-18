Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

This $6 million Toronto condo has a sprawling terrace perched high above the city

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Patio season is just around the corner and we can't help but drool over this stunning condo and it's patio.

This penthouse at 18 Yorkville Ave. boasts a privately accessible 2,700-square-foot rooftop terrace, offering unparalleled views that stretch as far as the eye can see. 

You have almost a full block West of unobstructed views over the city and amazing sightlines over Rosedale Valley Rd.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

A dining area overlooking the city. 

"It's rare to have a condo that's not staring directly into a bunch of other condos or office buildings," listing agent Ryan Roberts told blogTO.18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

An aerial shot of the rooftop patio. 

And best of all, because this rooftop terrace takes up the entire roof, you can get both the sunrise and sunset over the city.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

Lounge chairs for soaking up the sun. 

Imagine sipping your morning coffee as the sun rises over the city, and unwinding with a glass of champagne as it sets in the evening—all from the comfort of your own exclusive retreat in the sky.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Now, while the outdoor space is truly the star of the show, the interior of the penthouse is equally glamorous. 

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The open-concept kitchen and dining area. 

Designed as the builder's very own unit, no detail has been overlooked in this 3,000-square-foot masterpiece.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

One of three bedrooms. 

The interior features beautiful walnut flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood every room with natural light, highlighting the modern and elegant design.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The solarium. 

The solarium, which leads to the private rooftop terrace, adds an extra dimension of warmth and light, creating an airy and inviting atmosphere.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

A private balcony off a bedroom. 

Multiple private balconies offer additional outdoor space, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or soaking up the sun.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

A sun-filled office space. 

The office/media room is a versatile space that can easily be converted into a third bedroom or used to accommodate guests, adding to the flexibility and functionality of this exceptional penthouse.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

A built-in fireplace and entertainment area. 

This penthouse is also truly an entertainer's dream, perfect for hosting lavish parties or intimate gatherings with friends and family.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The kitchen has plenty of seating. 

"It would be perfect for a Toronto Raptor," said Roberts, noting the ceiling heights and abundance of open space for those post-game celebrations.  

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

The modern kitchen. 

And for added bragging rights, if you purchased this penthouse condo you'd be only the second person to own it. 

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

An ensuite bathroom. 

While the condo has been listed before, Roberts told blogTO: "This condo hasn't traded before."

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

Built-in seating adds extra places for people to sit when hosting. 

He explained that the builder designed it and the owner acquired it pre-construction, and it has remained with them ever since.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

A second bedroom. 

So truly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Toronto's most prestigious real estate.

18 Yorkville Ave. Toronto

An aerial view of the terrace.

#3602 - 18 Yorkville Ave. is currently listed for $5,795,000.

Photos by

 Jagged Lens
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Ontario landlord shares shocking video of trashed house after tenant skips rent

This $6 million Toronto condo has a sprawling terrace perched high above the city

The average $1 million Toronto home is indeed pretty average

Private observation deck to take wealthy condo residents 82 storeys above Toronto

This $4 million estate just outside of Toronto comes with its own pond with a bridge

Here's why a bland suburban Best Buy is listed among Toronto's heritage buildings

The income needed to afford a Toronto home has surprisingly gone down so far this year

Developer to transform flame-belching industrial wasteland in Ontario into urban oasis