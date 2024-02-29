This $4 million Victorian home in Toronto is on the market for the first time in 50 years

A Victorian home in Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood is on sale for the first time in 50 years, but it looks like it hasn't been updated in even longer than that.

Located at the eastern end of Roxborough Road, near Mount Pleasant, 141 Roxborough Road East is a classical example of Victorian architecture, with original stone and wood details, high ceilings, and enough floral wallpaper to make your head spin.

The large 18-by-14-foot kitchen will take you back in time, not quite to the nineteenth century, but quite possibly to the '70s, with mustard yellow, burnt sienna and avocado green accents.



Totally groovy colour palette aside, the kitchen does, however, house modern appliances as well as original features like antique stained glass and wood door frames and baseboards.

Connected to the kitchen, a cozy family room allows for ample morning light and views of the garden.

The home features three bathrooms, including one powder room and two full three-piece bathrooms on the second and third floors of the house.

The home's four bedrooms, three located on the second floor and the primary taking up the entire third level, are all vastly spacious, with ample storage space and huge windows allowing for natural light.

The living and dining rooms, as well as one bedroom all feature original stone fireplaces worked into the sturdy foundation of the home.

The enormous second-floor bathroom features unique tiling, molding, and a claw-foot tub that are all heavily reminiscent (if not relics from) of the time period during which the home was built.

Sweeping staircases connect the three-floor house, which also houses an unfinished basement, which is probably where all the ghosts are hanging out.

The 3 786.5 square-foot lot allows for a comfortable amount of outdoor space, as well as two parking spots, which is the equivalent of one horse-and-carriage if you're really going all in on the Victorian theme.

The home's over 225-square-foot dining room is smaller than most bedrooms in the home, but makes up for it in grandeur — opening to the house via double doors and housing an ornate, original fireplace and chandelier.

141 Roxborough Street East is currently listed by Chestnut Park Real Estate at $3,895,000.