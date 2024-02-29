Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

This $4 million Victorian home in Toronto is on the market for the first time in 50 years

Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Victorian home in Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood is on sale for the first time in 50 years, but it looks like it hasn't been updated in even longer than that.

Located at the eastern end of Roxborough Road, near Mount Pleasant, 141 Roxborough Road East is a classical example of Victorian architecture, with original stone and wood details, high ceilings, and enough floral wallpaper to make your head spin.

141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

The kitchen.

The large 18-by-14-foot kitchen will take you back in time, not quite to the nineteenth century, but quite possibly to the '70s, with mustard yellow, burnt sienna and avocado green accents.
141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

Another view from the kitchen.

Totally groovy colour palette aside, the kitchen does, however, house modern appliances as well as original features like antique stained glass and wood door frames and baseboards.

Connected to the kitchen, a cozy family room allows for ample morning light and views of the garden. 

141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

Family room.

The home features three bathrooms, including one powder room and two full three-piece bathrooms on the second and third floors of the house.141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

Powder room that's definitely (maybe) not haunted.

The home's four bedrooms, three located on the second floor and the primary taking up the entire third level, are all vastly spacious, with ample storage space and huge windows allowing for natural light.

141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

Stairs from main floor.

The living and dining rooms, as well as one bedroom all feature original stone fireplaces worked into the sturdy foundation of the home.

141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

A second-floor bedroom.

The enormous second-floor bathroom features unique tiling, molding, and a claw-foot tub that are all heavily reminiscent (if not relics from) of the time period during which the home was built.

141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

Second-floor bathroom.

Sweeping staircases connect the three-floor house, which also houses an unfinished basement, which is probably where all the ghosts are hanging out.

141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

Second floor.

The 3 786.5 square-foot lot allows for a comfortable amount of outdoor space, as well as two parking spots, which is the equivalent of one horse-and-carriage if you're really going all in on the Victorian theme.141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

View from the backyard.

The home's over 225-square-foot dining room is smaller than most bedrooms in the home, but makes up for it in grandeur — opening to the house via double doors and housing an ornate, original fireplace and chandelier.141 Roxborough Street East Toronto

The dining room.

141 Roxborough Street East is currently listed by Chestnut Park Real Estate at $3,895,000.

Photos by

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4 million Victorian home in Toronto is on the market for the first time in 50 years

Massive 85-storey skyscraper about to launch into Toronto skyline

This $35 million mansion is the most expensive house for sale in Toronto right now

Here's how home prices versus living costs in Toronto compare to other Canadian cities

Toronto could clamp down on landlords with landmark renoviction bylaw

Toronto's downtown core still in major trouble amid soaring office vacancy rate

Developer booted off his own 91-storey megatower project in Toronto

More Ontario residents turning to non-traditional housing options in overpriced market