These Toronto residents have no clue how much rent is in the city

You'd think Toronto residents would know everything there is to know about rent prices with how much airtime the cost of living in the city gets.

With rent prices in the city hitting an all-time high in late 2023, it seems reasonable to assume that rent prices are always sky high — but perhaps not all Toronto residents know as much about rent prices as they'd like to think.

Moose Bendago took to the streets to test the knowledge of some unsuspecting participants and found that most really had no concept of rent prices in the city at all.

Think you can do better? Give it a try with these listings.

Sketchy Scarborough Pad



This east side spot might have good bones, but it also looks like there might be bones buried under the floorboards. A one-bedroom (or two, depending on how attached you are to having a living room), the saving grace of this apartment is its balcony and large windows.

One participant, who admitted he'd do "terribly" because he doesn't pay for rent, estimated the monthly rent for this apartment at $2500. Luckily, rent prices haven't gotten that bad yet: this place is listed at $850 per month.

Yonge & Eglinton Escape



This charming one-bedroom located near one of the city's busiest — but least driveable — intersections features a spacious kitchen with enough room for an island, a roomy living space, and a bedroom with connected balcony.

Two Toronto residents estimated the rent between $2800 and $3000. While it may seem too-good-to-be-on-budget, this apartment can be rented for just $1650 per month.

East Side Luxury



If you thought that every apartment on this list would be cheaper than expected, unfortunately this massive one bedroom loft just east of the DVP might just prove you wrong.

The high ceilings, vast living room, and modern-chic bathroom stumped our Toronto residents, who guessed that rent for this gorgeous space sits anywhere between $3000 and $3500 per month. Unfortunately for your wallet, living in this apartment will cost you $6500 each month.

It's hard to say whether the consistent overestimations of rent prices are a sign that prices are finally settling down, or if Toronto residents are so jaded by prices in the city that they immediately assume living here will cost their entire income.

Whatever the case, here's hoping for more lower-than-expected rent prices in Toronto in 2024.