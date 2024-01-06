This $2 million Toronto bungalow gives you a great view of the sky

Looking for the perfect blend of modern comfort and cozy charm? Look no further than 92 Cottonwood Dr.

Everything about this home is cute and could be the backdrop for a Hallmark movie.

From the tree swing in the frontyard to the exposed brick and wood panelled ceilings, this fully renovated bungalow is a true gem waiting to be discovered.

Upon stepping inside, you're greeted by an abundance of natural light streaming through the many, many skylights.

The almost greenhouse-like roof illuminates the beautifully renovated interiors.

Nestled in the serene Don Mills neighbourhood, this three bedroom, two bathroom home boasts not one, but two wood-burning fireplaces, adding warmth and character to the ambiance.

The spacious principal rooms offer versatility and ample space for various living arrangements, making it ideal for both relaxation and entertainment.

Whether it's hosting family gatherings or enjoying a quiet evening by the fireplace, this home accommodates every lifestyle.

Venture downstairs to the finished basement, where you'll find a fourth bedroom, an additional washroom and a sauna.

One of the highlights of this property is the walkout to the beautifully landscaped yard.

Step outside and find yourself in a private oasis, surrounded by lush greenery and tranquility. It's the perfect setting for outdoor gatherings, gardening enthusiasts, or simply unwinding surrounded by nature.

And if the weather isn't great, there's enough skylights and windows in this house that you'll always be able to admire the great outdoors.

So if you find yourself envisioning your future in this charming abode it could be yours for $1,998,000, which is a discount from its originally listed price of $2,100,000.