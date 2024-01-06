Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

This $2 million Toronto bungalow gives you a great view of the sky

Looking for the perfect blend of modern comfort and cozy charm? Look no further than 92 Cottonwood Dr.

Everything about this home is cute and could be the backdrop for a Hallmark movie. 

From the tree swing in the frontyard to the exposed brick and wood panelled ceilings, this fully renovated bungalow is a true gem waiting to be discovered.

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

The big open kitchen. 

Upon stepping inside, you're greeted by an abundance of natural light streaming through the many, many skylights.

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

The living room with vaulted ceilings. 

The almost greenhouse-like roof illuminates the beautifully renovated interiors.

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom that walks-out to the backyard. 

Nestled in the serene Don Mills neighbourhood, this three bedroom, two bathroom home boasts not one, but two wood-burning fireplaces, adding warmth and character to the ambiance.

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

The kitchen with exposed brick walls and stainless steel appliances. 

The spacious principal rooms offer versatility and ample space for various living arrangements, making it ideal for both relaxation and entertainment.

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

The open concept living, dining and kitchen area. 

Whether it's hosting family gatherings or enjoying a quiet evening by the fireplace, this home accommodates every lifestyle.

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

The basement family room. 

Venture downstairs to the finished basement, where you'll find a fourth bedroom, an additional washroom and a sauna. 

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

A bedroom. 

One of the highlights of this property is the walkout to the beautifully landscaped yard.

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

Step outside and find yourself in a private oasis, surrounded by lush greenery and tranquility. It's the perfect setting for outdoor gatherings, gardening enthusiasts, or simply unwinding surrounded by nature.

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

A rec room that has a walk-out. 

And if the weather isn't great, there's enough skylights and windows in this house that you'll always be able to admire the great outdoors. 

92 Cottonwood Drive Toronto

A view of the back of the house and all the lush greenery. 

So if you find yourself envisioning your future in this charming abode it could be yours for $1,998,000, which is a discount from its originally listed price of $2,100,000.

Photos by

Realmedia Real Estate Photography
