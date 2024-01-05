This charming 1930s Toronto house is under $1 million

Nestled within the heart of Toronto's historic Cabbagetown neighbourhood, 5 Nasmith Ave. stands as a testament to vintage allure and untapped potential.

Stepping onto the property feels like a journey back in time, inviting you to re-imagine and revive the classic beauty of a 1930s home.

The home still has many of the original features, such as the dark wood trim, original hardwood floors and a fireplace.

The home is well sized with 1,138 square feet above ground and an additional 540 square feet in the basement.

It has plenty of natural light and with three bedrooms that offer cozy sanctuaries and two bathrooms designed for convenience, this home presents itself as a promising space for comfortable living.

But what really sets this property apart is its inherent potential.

Whether you're inclined to embark on a full-scale renovation project or prefer minor cosmetic changes, 5 Nasmith Ave. eagerly awaits a discerning eye to reveal its full potential.

It's easy to imagine breathing new life into every corner, preserving the classic appeal while infusing modern elements that suit your lifestyle.

The lot is also decently sized – 17.5 by 84 feet – so there's room to add on to the home if you need more space.

But the best part? This house isn't outrageously priced, making it an ideal prospect for those eager to embrace Cabbagetown's charm without breaking the bank.

5 Nasmith Ave. is currently listed for only $988,000.

However, it's important to note that this property is being sold in "AS IS CONDITION," with no warranties provided by the seller.

In other words, do your due diligence when it comes to inspections so you don't have any nasty surprises.

However, if you're someone with an eye for potential, a passion for restoration or simply seeking a home with character, 5 Nasmith Ave. could just be the canvas you've been searching for.