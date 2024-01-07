This Toronto quadplex is only $1.5 million

Twenty-two years ago a lovely couple named John and Madeline bought 47 Grant St. as an investment for their retirement, listing agent Joanne Lake told blogTO.

Lake told blogTO that when the couple bought the classic semi-detached Toronto Victorian it was really run down.

But John and Madeline fixed it up – redoing plumbing, electrical, joists and more – rented it out and have since kept it in great shape, even replacing the windows and roof just a couple of years ago.

However, now retirement has come and John and Madeline are looking to sell their retirement nest egg. And it's a pretty great nest egg.

Nestled in the heart of Toronto's vibrant Riverdale neighbourhood this charming multiplex boasts four legal apartments, each with its own distinct charm and functionality.

The first apartment spans the main and lower levels and offers a comfortable 1+1 bed layout complemented by not one but two baths—a four-piece and a convenient two-piece option—alongside in-unit laundry facilities.

Upstairs, the second and third studio apartments occupy the second floor, while the fourth apartment sits atop on the third floor.

All the units are currently tenanted by long-term residents who are all hoping to stay. And it's easy to see why they wouldn't want to leave their homes.

One, John and Madeline kept rent extremely reasonable for Toronto standards.

According to the financials Lake shared with blogTO, the two-bedroom apartment is under $1,500 a month and two of the other studios don't go above $1,000 a month.

But the appeal of 47 Grant St. extends beyond its walls. Situated on a serene, tree-lined street within a bustling community, it strikes the perfect balance between tranquility and vibrancy.

Residents revel in the area's fantastic amenities, including an array of restaurants, charming cafes, trendy shops, and inviting patios just moments away.

Commuting? It's a breeze. With an excellent walking score, the 24-hour Queen E streetcar plus the upcoming Riverdale/Leslieville TTC station at Queen & DeGrassi, and major routes like the DVP, Lakeshore, and Gardiner, getting anywhere is easy.

All the above make this quadplex an enticing investment opportunity, especially when the house is listed for a reasonable $1,550,000.

"I would love an investor to come and take over where John and Madeline left off," said Lake.

"It's a lovely handsome multiplex to add to your portfolio."

The only downside to this is that because the tenants have been there for so long, and John and Madeline charged such reasonable rent, the cap rate is only 2.5 per cent.

But Lake has said all the tenants are aware that they may have to move out if the property is sold.

At current market rates the building could pull in more than $100,000 of gross rental income annually, which is almost double what it's earning now.

But even if you could make more money it would be a shame to lose such affordable housing, especially with how grim the rental market has been recently.

So here's hoping whoever buys this charming quadplex is as generous as John and Madeline. We could use more landlords like them in this city.