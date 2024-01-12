This $4 million Toronto home is a marvel of modern design

While old homes are great for charm and character, new builds are great for knowing that everything is going to work and nothing will cost you $20k to fix the day after you move in.

Right in the heart of Willowdale West, 453 Hounslow Ave. is about as new as they come.

This custom-built residence showcases the pinnacle of architectural innovation and modern finesse, or at least according to the listing, and invites you to experience unparalleled luxury in every corner.

As you step past the grand pivot door entrance, prepare to be captivated by the sheer magnificence of the foyer, boasting a soaring 24-foot ceiling it definitely sets the tone for the opulence within.

The main floor effortlessly melds functionality with beauty, featuring an office space perfect for productivity.

A stunning living and dining area are ideal for entertaining guests, and an expansive family room exudes warmth and comfort.

The heart of this home is its gorgeous kitchen – a culinary haven flooded with natural light pouring through south-exposed floor-to-ceiling windows.

Complete with a centre island, a convenient servery, and a pantry designed for the culinary enthusiast, this space is where culinary masterpieces come to life... or just microwaved mac and cheese.

Upstairs a spacious sitting area welcomes you, offering a great view of the breathtaking foyer.

This home boasts four generously-sized bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, promising comfort and privacy for everyone and no fights over who gets to shower first.

The sensational primary suite boasts a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious 7-piece ensuite, creating a serene retreat within your own home.

The lower level is perfect for relaxation and recreation. There's a large rec room with heated floors, an additional bedroom, gym space, nanny's room, and a walk-out patio, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor living.

This residence has all the latest design features, including flush baseboards, casings, and trims throughout, which elevate the aesthetic appeal of this modern home.

The inclusion of an elevator with four stops, LED lighting, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, and LoE energy-efficient aluminum windows is the cherry on top of this already fabulous home.

Some other notable extras are the high-end appliances, motorized blinds, dual furnaces and air conditioning units, built-in speakers, and the striking combination of limestone facade and brick sides.

So if you want the chance to immerse yourself in the epitome of modern elegance, 453 Hounslow Ave. could be yours for $4,395,000 – which is a slight discount from the original listing price of $4,488,000.