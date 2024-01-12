Real Estate
453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home is a marvel of modern design

While old homes are great for charm and character, new builds are great for knowing that everything is going to work and nothing will cost you $20k to fix the day after you move in. 

Right in the heart of Willowdale West, 453 Hounslow Ave. is about as new as they come.

This custom-built residence showcases the pinnacle of architectural innovation and modern finesse, or at least according to the listing, and invites you to experience unparalleled luxury in every corner.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The main floor and front entrance. 

As you step past the grand pivot door entrance, prepare to be captivated by the sheer magnificence of the foyer, boasting a soaring 24-foot ceiling it definitely sets the tone for the opulence within.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The office with built-in storage.

The main floor effortlessly melds functionality with beauty, featuring an office space perfect for productivity.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The living room and dining room with grand picture windows. 

A stunning living and dining area are ideal for entertaining guests, and an expansive family room exudes warmth and comfort.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The kithcen is open with the breakfast nook and the family room. 

The heart of this home is its gorgeous kitchen – a culinary haven flooded with natural light pouring through south-exposed floor-to-ceiling windows.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

Integrated Jenn Air appliances are featured throughout the kitchen. 

Complete with a centre island, a convenient servery, and a pantry designed for the culinary enthusiast, this space is where culinary masterpieces come to life... or just microwaved mac and cheese. 

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

A stunning sitting area. 

Upstairs a spacious sitting area welcomes you, offering a great view of the breathtaking foyer.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

This home boasts four generously-sized bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, promising comfort and privacy for everyone and no fights over who gets to shower first. 

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The sensational primary suite boasts a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious 7-piece ensuite, creating a serene retreat within your own home.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The rec room with built-in shelving and a gas fireplace. 

The lower level is perfect for relaxation and recreation. There's a large rec room with heated floors, an additional bedroom, gym space, nanny's room, and a walk-out patio, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor living.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The family room. 

This residence has all the latest design features, including flush baseboards, casings, and trims throughout, which elevate the aesthetic appeal of this modern home.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The foyer. 

The inclusion of an elevator with four stops, LED lighting, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, and LoE energy-efficient aluminum windows is the cherry on top of this already fabulous home.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The living room with a gas fireplace. 

Some other notable extras are the high-end appliances, motorized blinds, dual furnaces and air conditioning units, built-in speakers, and the striking combination of limestone facade and brick sides.

453 Hounslow Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

So if you want the chance to immerse yourself in the epitome of modern elegance, 453 Hounslow Ave. could be yours for $4,395,000 – which is a slight discount from the original listing price of $4,488,000.    

Photos by

KiaNikan Studio
