You can live in this stunning neo-Gothic Toronto church for $2 million

Nestled between the lush expanses of High Park and the trendy vibes of Roncesvalles, The Abbey Lofts stand tall as a breathtaking masterpiece of neo-Gothic architecture, seamlessly marrying Toronto's rich history with contemporary luxury.

Originally built in 1910 by William G. Burns as a Methodist church with a European Gothic aesthetic, The Abbey underwent a transformative rebirth in early the 2000s when it was converted into a boutique loft featuring 24 suites.

This boutique church conversion is a living testament to the city's evolution and offers a unique blend of historical charm and modern opulence.

Listed for $2,099,000, #206 - 384 Sunnyside Ave. boasts a whopping 1,899 square feet of interior living space and stands as the perfect canvas where the past and present converge in a harmonious dance.

Each corner of this unique space tells a story and the aura of timeless elegance permeates throughout.

Step inside the loft, and you'll notice the abundance of limestone and stained glass preserving the original glory of the structure.

The loft's layout, with its split floorplan, ensures maximum privacy and comfort, creating a living space that is both grand and intimate.

This loft has been meticulously renovated and features two bedrooms, a den, and two bathrooms.

Each bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself, boasting 17-foot vaulted ceilings bathed in the hues of stained glass.

This creates an atmosphere of tranquility and grandeur, making bedtime feel like a dream where you've gone back in time and become royalty.

Antique doors add a touch of historical authenticity, and custom-built-ins in all closets provide a perfect blend of functionality and style.

At the heart of the loft is a kitchen that transcends the ordinary. A striking blend of functionality and style, the kitchen features antique doors and a bespoke island, adding a touch of historical charm.

Also if that wasn't enough luxury, just have a read of these amazing features that come with the apartment:

An antique Tiffany chandelier over the kitchen island.

New white European oak floors throughout.

One underground parking space with a bike rack.

A fireplace with an electric/steam insert, adorned with custom Tunisian mosaic marble tiles.

The only downside is there's no real outdoor space, except a small sliver of a balcony.

But when your home is a journey through time and a place where history meets contemporary living, why would you ever want to go outside?

And if you miss out on this unit, there is one other one that's been on and off the market since last year and it recently dropped its price to $1,849,990.

So there are options, which is rare because on average a unit only comes available every 3 years.

And as The Abbey Lofts continue to be one of the coolest places to live, you better act quickly if you wanna call this place your home.