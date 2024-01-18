Real Estate
384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

You can live in this stunning neo-Gothic Toronto church for $2 million

Nestled between the lush expanses of High Park and the trendy vibes of Roncesvalles, The Abbey Lofts stand tall as a breathtaking masterpiece of neo-Gothic architecture, seamlessly marrying Toronto's rich history with contemporary luxury.

Originally built in 1910 by William G. Burns as a Methodist church with a European Gothic aesthetic, The Abbey underwent a transformative rebirth in early the 2000s when it was converted into a boutique loft featuring 24 suites.

This boutique church conversion is a living testament to the city's evolution and offers a unique blend of historical charm and modern opulence.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Listed for $2,099,000, #206 - 384 Sunnyside Ave. boasts a whopping 1,899 square feet of interior living space and stands as the perfect canvas where the past and present converge in a harmonious dance.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Each corner of this unique space tells a story and the aura of timeless elegance permeates throughout.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

Step inside the loft, and you'll notice the abundance of limestone and stained glass preserving the original glory of the structure.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

A sitting room. 

The loft's layout, with its split floorplan, ensures maximum privacy and comfort, creating a living space that is both grand and intimate.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

This loft has been meticulously renovated and features two bedrooms, a den, and two bathrooms. 

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The sitting room could be turned back into a bedroom. 

Each bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself, boasting 17-foot vaulted ceilings bathed in the hues of stained glass.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The office space. 

This creates an atmosphere of tranquility and grandeur, making bedtime feel like a dream where you've gone back in time and become royalty. 

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

Antique doors lead to the walk-in closet. 

Antique doors add a touch of historical authenticity, and custom-built-ins in all closets provide a perfect blend of functionality and style.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

At the heart of the loft is a kitchen that transcends the ordinary. A striking blend of functionality and style, the kitchen features antique doors and a bespoke island, adding a touch of historical charm.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The kitchen is open with the dining room and living room. 

Also if that wasn't enough luxury, just have a read of these amazing features that come with the apartment: 

  • An antique Tiffany chandelier over the kitchen island.
  • New white European oak floors throughout.
  • One underground parking space with a bike rack.
  • A fireplace with an electric/steam insert, adorned with custom Tunisian mosaic marble tiles.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The balcony. 

The only downside is there's no real outdoor space, except a small sliver of a balcony. 

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

But when your home is a journey through time and a place where history meets contemporary living, why would you ever want to go outside?

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

A pantry off the kitchen. 

And if you miss out on this unit, there is one other one that's been on and off the market since last year and it recently dropped its price to $1,849,990.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

So there are options, which is rare because on average a unit only comes available every 3 years.

384 Sunnyside Ave. Toronto

The outside of the church. 

And as The Abbey Lofts continue to be one of the coolest places to live, you better act quickly if you wanna call this place your home. 

Photos by

Craig Williams for Imagina Home
