This $3 million Toronto home comes with a dramatic 'floating' roof

While this house may be in the heart of Etobicoke, the contemporary design will have you feeling like you've taken a trip to Miami.

Artfully marrying the contemporary chic of Miami with the opulent lifestyle synonymous with Toronto's West End, 21 Tyre Ave. features world-class interior design and avant-garde architecture, offering a lifestyle of pure luxury.

This home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms and almost 5,000 square feet of living space.

It's the perfect canvas for an indulgent family lifestyle, especially with things like your own personal home theatre in the home.

Stepping inside, you're greeted by sun-drenched interiors with a minimalist design style characterized by clean lines and modern ideals, all accentuated by abundant natural light.

The open concept floor plan combined with the massive floor-to-ceiling windows, Italian porcelain tiles, Eurofase light fixtures, and the timeless white oak floors, bestow a relaxed but sophisticated feel to the entire main floor of the home.

The kitchen, a true focal point, boasts professional series Thermador appliances and a meticulously equipped butler's pantry – a chef's paradise for sure.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, each with their own private ensuites featuring heated floors and ample natural light.

Venturing into the lower level reveals a treasure trove of entertainment options including the home theatre, a stylish bar area and a recreation room.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is pretty basic for such a luxurious home but there's a 300 square-foot covered patio with an infrared ceiling heater, creating an inviting space year-round.

This home is also in a great location, with close proximity to excellent schools, efficient transit options, including the subway, and a short drive to downtown, highways, and the airport.

But the best news, this home has recently dropped its price by almost $1 million.

Originally listed for $4,250,000 last year, 21 Tyre Ave. is now listed for $3,299,999.

This is the fourth time this property has been listed on the market in the past year, so there might even be some opportunity to negotiate an even sweeter deal for this MiMo-style home.