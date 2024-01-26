This $2 million sustainable Toronto designer home is magazine-worthy

"Born from the chrestomathic school of design, enter into rarified air," starts the listing for 143 Drayton Ave.

For those who don't know what "chrestomathic" means, we Googled it and it means: "belonging to or devoted to useful knowledge or learning."

Which is probably just a fancy way of saying the home was really well thought out when it was built.

And that's no surprise since 143 Drayton Ave. was crafted by the visionaries at Baukultur/ca.

Baukultur /ca are known for creating homes that are healthy, sustainable and beautiful places to live, and this home is no exception.

143 Drayton Ave. is a testament to the marriage of innovation, sustainability, and style.

As you step through the front door, you're welcomed into a world of simplistic elegance where every detail has been meticulously poured over to evoke the finest in modern architecture.

The floor plan, scrupulously designed to optimize functionality, seamlessly combines form and function, ensuring that every inch of the space is both purposeful and visually striking.

Extensive built-ins adorn the space, adding both character and practicality.

Clean lines draw your eye to the warm wood tones and wide plank floors, as well as the oversized windows and doors that flood the space with natural light.

This home is not just a feast for the eyes; it's a haven of modern conveniences.

Thanks to the Lutron technology in the home you can control the lighting, window coverings, and even your home appliances with a simple touch on your wireless device.

This home also has heated floors in all four of the spa-like baths, a steam shower for the ultimate relaxation, and ethernet ports throughout.

And that's not all – according to the listing, 143 Drayton Ave. has recently undergone a transformation, adding a third bedroom to elevate its functionality.

In a world where innovation meets sophistication, 143 Drayton Avenue is a property worthy of gracing the cover of Architectural Digest, or at least according to listing agent Lani Stern.

143 Drayton Ave. is currently listed for $1,829,000.

But if you're not sure about purchasing it just yet, this home is also for rent for $5,800 a month.