143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

This $2 million sustainable Toronto designer home is magazine-worthy

"Born from the chrestomathic school of design, enter into rarified air," starts the listing for 143 Drayton Ave. 

For those who don't know what "chrestomathic" means, we Googled it and it means: "belonging to or devoted to useful knowledge or learning."

Which is probably just a fancy way of saying the home was really well thought out when it was built. 

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The view from the kitchen to the dining area. 

And that's no surprise since 143 Drayton Ave. was crafted by the visionaries at Baukultur/ca

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The living room with a large wall of glass sliding doors. 

Baukultur /ca are known for creating homes that are healthy, sustainable and beautiful places to live, and this home is no exception.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with tons of storage. 

143 Drayton Ave. is a testament to the marriage of innovation, sustainability, and style.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

Natural light comes in from all directions. 

As you step through the front door, you're welcomed into a world of simplistic elegance where every detail has been meticulously poured over to evoke the finest in modern architecture.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

A hidden coffee station. 

The floor plan, scrupulously designed to optimize functionality, seamlessly combines form and function, ensuring that every inch of the space is both purposeful and visually striking.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The living room also has built-in storage. 

Extensive built-ins adorn the space, adding both character and practicality.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The gas fireplace adds some coziness to the home. 

Clean lines draw your eye to the warm wood tones and wide plank floors, as well as the oversized windows and doors that flood the space with natural light.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The powder room with some funky tiles. 

This home is not just a feast for the eyes; it's a haven of modern conveniences.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The dining room and foyer. 

Thanks to the Lutron technology in the home you can control the lighting, window coverings, and even your home appliances with a simple touch on your wireless device.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

This home also has heated floors in all four of the spa-like baths, a steam shower for the ultimate relaxation, and ethernet ports throughout.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

A bedroom with a large picture window. 

And that's not all – according to the listing, 143 Drayton Ave. has recently undergone a transformation, adding a third bedroom to elevate its functionality.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom with a small patio. 

In a world where innovation meets sophistication, 143 Drayton Avenue is a property worthy of gracing the cover of Architectural Digest, or at least according to listing agent Lani Stern.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The basement. 

143 Drayton Ave. is currently listed for $1,829,000.

143 Drayton Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

But if you're not sure about purchasing it just yet, this home is also for rent for $5,800 a month

Sotheby's Realty
