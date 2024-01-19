Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
112 Westwood Lane Toronto

Everything about this $10 million Toronto-area home is kinda weird

If you've ever wanted a home that reminds you of a 1970s brutalist university library then 112 Westwood Lane in Richmond Hill is it. Just kidding... sort of.

This home is equal parts strange and equal parts amazing and is like no home we've ever featured before. 

From the get-go, 112 Westwood Lane captivates with its winding entrance and dramatic design.

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The front entrance. 

If you look closely you'll see an eye on the side of the building that looks like it's part of the trees – it's trippy. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The foyer. 

Inside, you're greeted by an austere concrete, glass, and tile foyer that kinda looks like a corporate office building lobby. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The family room. 

As you make your way further into the home it opens up into the family room with imposingly tall ceilings and an all stainless steel fireplace.

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

A room in the basement with a walk-out. 

Most of the house is all on one level but there is a basement with three bedrooms as well as a second kitchen.

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The kitchen that opens to the patio. 

On the main floor, in addition to the principal rooms you'll find three generously sized bedrooms. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

A sunroom area with an interesting art installation. 

There are some interesting design choices throughout. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

From the leopard print rug to the all black bathroom it's a bit fever dream-ish. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The view from the foyer to the sunroom. 

And while the listing photos have a completely empty home, in the right hands with some interesting interior design this place could be really cool. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

Soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. 

The soaring ceilings and modern materials throughout lend itself to an interesting backdrop for some eye-popping designer furniture. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

A powder room. 

But what really sets this home apart is its dedication to entertainment. Calling all party enthusiasts!

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The backyard. 

As the listing mentions, the layout is designed for those who love to host, featuring numerous walk-outs to the patio and an expansive pool that's just begging for a summer celebration. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

Annual property tax is $52,475.80.

Although, the current snow covering makes it hard to picture summer parties.

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

A built-in hot tub. 

But there's also a sunken hot tub situation in the house, which seems like the perfect party spot during the colder months.

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The kitchen has an attached butler's pantry and laundry room. 

And the kitchen is massive, so whenever everyone inevitably ends up there it won't feel too cramped. 

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

The front entrance. 

Currently, 112 Westwood Lane is listed for $10,150,000, which seems high considering the average home in South Richvale sells for $2.2 million.112 Westwood Lane Toronto

A courtyard. 

But this home is anything but average and is also sitting on approximately 5.7 acres of land. Plus, it backs onto lush green space right next to the Richmond Hill Golf & Country Club.

112 Westwood Lane Toronto

A view of the house. 

However, we wouldn't be surprised if it takes a while for this home to sell. It's definitely out there design wise and the price point means finding that perfect buyer will be tricky. 

Photos by

realtor.ca
