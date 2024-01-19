Everything about this $10 million Toronto-area home is kinda weird

If you've ever wanted a home that reminds you of a 1970s brutalist university library then 112 Westwood Lane in Richmond Hill is it. Just kidding... sort of.

This home is equal parts strange and equal parts amazing and is like no home we've ever featured before.

From the get-go, 112 Westwood Lane captivates with its winding entrance and dramatic design.

If you look closely you'll see an eye on the side of the building that looks like it's part of the trees – it's trippy.

Inside, you're greeted by an austere concrete, glass, and tile foyer that kinda looks like a corporate office building lobby.

As you make your way further into the home it opens up into the family room with imposingly tall ceilings and an all stainless steel fireplace.

Most of the house is all on one level but there is a basement with three bedrooms as well as a second kitchen.

On the main floor, in addition to the principal rooms you'll find three generously sized bedrooms.

There are some interesting design choices throughout.

From the leopard print rug to the all black bathroom it's a bit fever dream-ish.

And while the listing photos have a completely empty home, in the right hands with some interesting interior design this place could be really cool.

The soaring ceilings and modern materials throughout lend itself to an interesting backdrop for some eye-popping designer furniture.

But what really sets this home apart is its dedication to entertainment. Calling all party enthusiasts!

As the listing mentions, the layout is designed for those who love to host, featuring numerous walk-outs to the patio and an expansive pool that's just begging for a summer celebration.

Although, the current snow covering makes it hard to picture summer parties.

But there's also a sunken hot tub situation in the house, which seems like the perfect party spot during the colder months.

And the kitchen is massive, so whenever everyone inevitably ends up there it won't feel too cramped.

Currently, 112 Westwood Lane is listed for $10,150,000, which seems high considering the average home in South Richvale sells for $2.2 million.

But this home is anything but average and is also sitting on approximately 5.7 acres of land. Plus, it backs onto lush green space right next to the Richmond Hill Golf & Country Club.

However, we wouldn't be surprised if it takes a while for this home to sell. It's definitely out there design wise and the price point means finding that perfect buyer will be tricky.