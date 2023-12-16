Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy


This Toronto house has been viewed on TikTok more than 3 million times

With more than 3 million views on TikTok, this custom-built home is blowing up.

"I usually don't like modern houses but this is beautiful," user Jadyn wrote in the comments.

"Dream home tbh," added another user.  

"I'm actually obsessed with this house," commented user Kayla.

The living room. 

And it's easy to see why people are drooling over this home. 



A home office. 

51 Ferris Rd. seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with comfort and has some pretty spectacular ravine-like vibes.  



The family room. 

The spacious family room with its jaw-dropping 20-foot ceilings sets the tone for the home's grandeur.



Large windows bring in lots of natural light. 

A black custom stone fireplace adds a touch of elegance and warmth, making this space simply breathtaking. 



The open concept main floor. 

Beyond the family room, the main floor invites you to explore open spaces with 10-foot ceilings throughout.



The kitchen. 

The chef's kitchen boasts clean lines and a gorgeous quartz waterfall island, a perfect canvas for your #foodtok creations.



The dining room with a wine fridge. 

An adjacent butler's pantry connects to the formal dining area, which is great for entertaining.



A bedroom. 

On the second floor are the bedrooms.



The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom, overlooking sprawling treetops, is simple and serene.



The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The ensuite bathroom is a sanctuary in itself, offering double sink vanity, heated floors, a rain shower, and a standalone soaker tub – a personal retreat amidst nature's embrace.



Another bedroom. 

Upstairs there are an additional three spacious bedrooms.



The media room in the basement. 

51 Ferris Rd. also boasts an above-grade basement with two bedrooms, a media room, and an additional wet bar with wine fridge.



The back deck. 

Outside, there's a large backyard and patio. 



The tree-lined backyard. 

Listing agent Lauren Richards told blogTO this home is "ravine-like", especially when the tress are in bloom. 



The back of the house. 

And another reason people are drooling over this home is because it's surprisingly not outrageously priced, at least for Toronto standards. This viral TikTok home could be yours for just $2,750,000

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
