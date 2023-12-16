This Toronto house has been viewed on TikTok more than 3 million times

With more than 3 million views on TikTok, this custom-built home is blowing up.

"I usually don't like modern houses but this is beautiful," user Jadyn wrote in the comments.

"Dream home tbh," added another user.

"I'm actually obsessed with this house," commented user Kayla.

And it's easy to see why people are drooling over this home.

51 Ferris Rd. seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with comfort and has some pretty spectacular ravine-like vibes.

The spacious family room with its jaw-dropping 20-foot ceilings sets the tone for the home's grandeur.

A black custom stone fireplace adds a touch of elegance and warmth, making this space simply breathtaking.

Beyond the family room, the main floor invites you to explore open spaces with 10-foot ceilings throughout.

The chef's kitchen boasts clean lines and a gorgeous quartz waterfall island, a perfect canvas for your #foodtok creations.

An adjacent butler's pantry connects to the formal dining area, which is great for entertaining.

On the second floor are the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom, overlooking sprawling treetops, is simple and serene.

The ensuite bathroom is a sanctuary in itself, offering double sink vanity, heated floors, a rain shower, and a standalone soaker tub – a personal retreat amidst nature's embrace.

Upstairs there are an additional three spacious bedrooms.

51 Ferris Rd. also boasts an above-grade basement with two bedrooms, a media room, and an additional wet bar with wine fridge.

Outside, there's a large backyard and patio.

Listing agent Lauren Richards told blogTO this home is "ravine-like", especially when the tress are in bloom.

And another reason people are drooling over this home is because it's surprisingly not outrageously priced, at least for Toronto standards. This viral TikTok home could be yours for just $2,750,000.