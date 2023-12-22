This $4M Toronto home was built by the same man who built a famous U of T building

Nestled in the heart of Toronto's coveted Rosedale neighbourhood is a renovated heritage home that can totally charm the pants off you.

22 Maple Ave. was built in 1902 by architect Alexander Frank Wickson.

Wickson was responsible for the design of numerous Toronto buildings, including, the University of Toronto Stewart Building, the Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, the IOOF Hall and the "Ardwold" mansion for the Eaton family.

The century old house was first home to Marmaduke Rawlinson, owner of Toronto's first storage and moving business, according to family research by Beverley Warren Allen.

But the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has since gone through many families and been fully renovated.

But fear not, the home still retains all its charm and classic elegance, it just now has modern comforts.

While it's hard to get a true sense of the home without any furniture or decor, you'll have a immediate appreciation for the blend of heritage and contemporary allure.

The main floor boasts grand principal rooms, warm hardwood floors, cozy fireplaces and leaded glass windows.

The kitchen is modern and adorned with marble counters and an island doubling as a breakfast bar.

The seamless flow leads to a pantry and an inviting den or breakfast room, offering a cozy ambience and a walkout to a spacious deck.

The oversized primary bedroom is an opulent retreat.

Revel in the luxurious marble ensuite and stunning closet area adorned with built-in cupboards, offering both space and sophistication.

The lower level is a treasure trove of possibilities with a laundry room, additional bedroom and tons of storage – this level complements your lifestyle needs effortlessly.

This house is also super low maintenance.

The backyard is just a deck and driveway, while the front lawn is AstroTurf.

22 Maple Ave. is currently listed for $4,295,000.