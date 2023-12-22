Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
22 Maple Ave. Toronto

This $4M Toronto home was built by the same man who built a famous U of T building

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Nestled in the heart of Toronto's coveted Rosedale neighbourhood is a renovated heritage home that can totally charm the pants off you.

22 Maple Ave. was built in 1902 by architect Alexander Frank Wickson

Wickson was responsible for the design of numerous Toronto buildings, including, the University of Toronto Stewart Building, the Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, the IOOF Hall and the "Ardwold" mansion for the Eaton family. 

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

A bedroom.

The century old house was first home to Marmaduke Rawlinson, owner of Toronto's first storage and moving business, according to family research by Beverley Warren Allen.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

A sunroom. 

But the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has since gone through many families and been fully renovated.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The main staircase with stunning old windows. 

But fear not, the home still retains all its charm and classic elegance, it just now has modern comforts.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

While it's hard to get a true sense of the home without any furniture or decor, you'll have a immediate appreciation for the blend of heritage and contemporary allure.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

Pocket doors join two of the principal rooms together. 

The main floor boasts grand principal rooms, warm hardwood floors, cozy fireplaces and leaded glass windows. 

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is modern and adorned with marble counters and an island doubling as a breakfast bar.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The breakfast room. 

The seamless flow leads to a pantry and an inviting den or breakfast room, offering a cozy ambience and a walkout to a spacious deck.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

A view from the dressing room into the primary bedroom. 

The oversized primary bedroom is an opulent retreat.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Revel in the luxurious marble ensuite and stunning closet area adorned with built-in cupboards, offering both space and sophistication.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The basement. 

The lower level is a treasure trove of possibilities with a laundry room, additional bedroom and tons of storage – this level complements your lifestyle needs effortlessly.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The back deck. 

This house is also super low maintenance.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The front of the house. 

The backyard is just a deck and driveway, while the front lawn is AstroTurf.

22 Maple Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

22 Maple Ave. is currently listed for $4,295,000.

Photos by

Ron Stark for Home in Motion 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4M Toronto home was built by the same man who built a famous U of T building

Federal government reboots Canada's housing policy from Second World War

Ontario town to sell properties for $10 to keep the dream of owning a home alive

Enormous 85-storey condo tower proposed to transform Toronto intersection

8-foot-wide Toronto home on market for $1 million has the internet divided

Underbidding on homes hits 10-year high in Toronto and here's where buyers offer the least

This entire Toronto apartment building is only $2.5 million

This $4 million historic home in Toronto is a true diamond in the rough