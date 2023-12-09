Real Estate
102 Bedford Road Toronto

This $4 million historic home in Toronto is a true diamond in the rough

Tucked away in the heart of the Annex, stands a home that is a true diamond in the rough.

Built in 1902, 102 Bedford Rd. is a heritage home that's an emblem of classic elegance waiting for a touch of modern magic.

Upon entering this home, you'll find yourself enveloped in its rich character.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The foyer. 

With sprawling rooms adorned with leaded glass windows that dance in the sunlight, high ceilings, stately principal rooms, and original woodwork that paints a picture of bygone eras, the ambience is a harmonious blend of nostalgia and grace.102 Bedford Road Toronto

A living room on the third floor of the home. 

Now, that's not to say this home doesn't need A LOT of work, because it does. But you're starting with a pretty dope canvas.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The main living room has a mid-century vibe to it with a cool spiral staircase. 

The main level has a stunning living room with bay windows and a cozy fireplace tucked behind French doors.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The bedroom above the living room with its own fireplace. 

Up the spiral staircase you'll discover a hidden gem – a second-floor bedroom offering its own unique charm.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The dining room. 

Also on the main floor is a separate dining room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace and wainscotting, which will undoubtedly elevate every meal into an elegant affair.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The den off the living room. 

There's a den with lofty nine-foot ceilings that can be a versatile space, you could use it for work or leisure.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The main kitchen. 

The kitchen, while functional, is very dated and needs a massive overhaul. The cupboards are peeling, which is not something you really think is possible, and yet it's happening.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

One of four bathrooms. 

But despite that, the space is great for whatever kind of kitchen you envision. 

102 Bedford Road Toronto

A bedroom. 

This massive heritable home boasts seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, so it's perfect for families and anyone who loves to host.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The second floor landing with built-in storage. 

Journeying to the upper floors reveals more treasures.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom boasts its own fireplace and ample closet space.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The sunroom off one of the bedrooms. 

Bedrooms two and three continue the theme – fireplace for one, a sunroom for the other – each offering its unique allure.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The second kitchen. 

On the third floor there's a second kitchen and three more bedrooms offering flexible living arrangements or the opportunity to turn the third floor into a separate apartment. 

102 Bedford Road Toronto

Another bathroom. 

But the allure doesn't end indoors.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The backyard and detached garage. 

Step outside to discover a private backyard. It's in rough shape but it's an open palette inviting your imagination to craft a tranquil haven or a lively gathering spot.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

A bedroom or office. 

And for practicality, there's a detached double garage accessible through a private drive.

102 Bedford Road Toronto

The back of the house. 

102 Bedford Rd. is currently listed for $3,895,000, and while that may be steep considering it needs some hefty renovations, just know that comparable homes in this area can go for over $8 million

