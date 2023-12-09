This $4 million historic home in Toronto is a true diamond in the rough

Tucked away in the heart of the Annex, stands a home that is a true diamond in the rough.

Built in 1902, 102 Bedford Rd. is a heritage home that's an emblem of classic elegance waiting for a touch of modern magic.

Upon entering this home, you'll find yourself enveloped in its rich character.

With sprawling rooms adorned with leaded glass windows that dance in the sunlight, high ceilings, stately principal rooms, and original woodwork that paints a picture of bygone eras, the ambience is a harmonious blend of nostalgia and grace.

Now, that's not to say this home doesn't need A LOT of work, because it does. But you're starting with a pretty dope canvas.

The main level has a stunning living room with bay windows and a cozy fireplace tucked behind French doors.

Up the spiral staircase you'll discover a hidden gem – a second-floor bedroom offering its own unique charm.

Also on the main floor is a separate dining room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace and wainscotting, which will undoubtedly elevate every meal into an elegant affair.

There's a den with lofty nine-foot ceilings that can be a versatile space, you could use it for work or leisure.

The kitchen, while functional, is very dated and needs a massive overhaul. The cupboards are peeling, which is not something you really think is possible, and yet it's happening.

But despite that, the space is great for whatever kind of kitchen you envision.

This massive heritable home boasts seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, so it's perfect for families and anyone who loves to host.

Journeying to the upper floors reveals more treasures.

The primary bedroom boasts its own fireplace and ample closet space.

Bedrooms two and three continue the theme – fireplace for one, a sunroom for the other – each offering its unique allure.

On the third floor there's a second kitchen and three more bedrooms offering flexible living arrangements or the opportunity to turn the third floor into a separate apartment.

But the allure doesn't end indoors.

Step outside to discover a private backyard. It's in rough shape but it's an open palette inviting your imagination to craft a tranquil haven or a lively gathering spot.

And for practicality, there's a detached double garage accessible through a private drive.

102 Bedford Rd. is currently listed for $3,895,000, and while that may be steep considering it needs some hefty renovations, just know that comparable homes in this area can go for over $8 million.