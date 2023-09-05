This $1 million Toronto home has the most stunning sunroom

Built in 1962, this house has only been home to one family for the last 50 years, and it's easy to see why.

33 Earswick Dr. is a beautiful home with so much retro charm, although in some places that might be more on the dated side than the retro side.

But then again, what do you expect when the home has been with the same family since the 60s?

The house boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and tons of natural light.

There's beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, and a mid-century vibe that is rare to find.

Probably the most visually stunning room is the sunroom with curved beams and a wood burning fireplace.

The kitchen and bathrooms need some updating but the house has been very well maintained.

"This place is an easy move-in, with zero maintenance required," writes realtor Imraz Ramani.

He notes features like the metal roof, the superior insulation, the stamped concrete driveway and the upgraded windows.

The bedrooms are decently sized for an older home.

There's also a detached garage and two sheds for storage.

The house is also in a great location.

Nestled in the peaceful Guildwood neighbourhood, this family home is close to trails, schools, parks, golf courses and Lake Ontario!

The home is listed for a steal at $999,000.