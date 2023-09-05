Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 51 minutes ago
33 Earswick Toronto

This $1 million Toronto home has the most stunning sunroom

Built in 1962, this house has only been home to one family for the last 50 years, and it's easy to see why. 

33 Earswick Dr. is a beautiful home with so much retro charm, although in some places that might be more on the dated side than the retro side.

But then again, what do you expect when the home has been with the same family since the 60s?

33 Earswick Toronto

The sunroom. 

The house boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and tons of natural light. 

33 Earswick Toronto

The living room. 

There's beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, and a mid-century vibe that is rare to find. 

33 Earswick Toronto

The sunroom helps bring light into the house all year round. 

Probably the most visually stunning room is the sunroom with curved beams and a wood burning fireplace. 

33 Earswick Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen and bathrooms need some updating but the house has been very well maintained. 

33 Earswick Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

"This place is an easy move-in, with zero maintenance required," writes realtor Imraz Ramani.

33 Earswick Toronto

The dining room. 

He notes features like the metal roof, the superior insulation, the stamped concrete driveway and the upgraded windows. 

33 Earswick Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The bedrooms are decently sized for an older home.

33 Earswick Toronto

An aerial shot of the property including the metal roof. 

There's also a detached garage and two sheds for storage.

33 Earswick Toronto

The breakfast nook off the kitchen. 

The house is also in a great location. 

33 Earswick Toronto

A bathroom. 

Nestled in the peaceful Guildwood neighbourhood, this family home is close to trails, schools, parks, golf courses and Lake Ontario!

33 Earswick Toronto

The backyard. 

The home is listed for a steal at $999,000.

Photos by

realtor.ca
