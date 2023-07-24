Iconic Ontario attraction known for pumpkins and pies is being torn down for housing

The Apple Factory Farm Market has long been a go-to spot for homemade pies, Ontario produce, events and more, but is sadly closing down for good to make way for residential towers.

The unique roadside attraction and country grocer has been a fixture in Brampton for 44 years, serving as not just a one-of-a-kind supermarket with its own name brand products, but a gathering place and destination for rare treats and seasonal fun.

Despite its success with a loyal customer base of both locals and tourists, the retailer is being razed for a housing development, with its last opening day slated for December 31, 2023, confirmed by Insauga.com on Friday.

They're closing the fucking apple factory for condo development ?? Fuck you @CityBrampton



Sure let's build more unaffordable condos and remove an Ontario landmark and local fresh market that has affordable fresh produce for people



Everything on the property at Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive will be demolished for a giant new complex comprising of three mixed-use apartment buildings — which will be 20, 10 and 8 storeys high, respectively — plus a series of stacked townhouses.

The new community will have commercial and medical office space, as well as 973 rental apartments, 72 townhome units, and 1,254 underground parking spaces, along with surface-level parking lots.

The proposal for the addresses outlines the demolition of five buildings across 2036 Bovaird Drive and 10020, 10024, 10042 and 10054 Mississauga Road, in close proximity to the Mount Pleasant GO Station.

The enormous project is certainly a far cry from the property's current use as a wholesome family-run farm and corner store, and residents are, of course, furious, though calls for more housing to accommodate the rapidly growing population of the GTA have only been getting louder.

Many are devastated to lose yet another beloved landmark to a big developer, especially with the cost of rent and real estate being so high that some from the area will not even be able to afford to live on the site, even at "market value" rates.

Already approved by the City of Brampton, the build from Carom Management does not yet have a date for when construction will start or wrap up.