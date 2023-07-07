This $149K house boat is the best real estate deal in Toronto right now

In a city where you need to make $222,600 a year to buy a house and where parking spots are being sold for more than some homes in Ontario, finding reasonable housing is a straight-up struggle.

And when rent keeps going up, it can feel like a death by a thousand cuts every month, making this one-bedroom, one-bathroom houseboat an option worth exploring.

If you're willing to think beyond a traditional home or condo, then this houseboat, currently docked at 7 Brimley Road, might be a good fit.

It's currently listed for just $149,000, which is about the same as the average down payment in Ontario.

Property taxes are only $789 a year, but you do need to pay a docking fee and marina maintenance fees, which total $880 monthly.

The interior of the boat has been updated throughout.

There are plenty of windows to allow in natural light, as well as give you a great view of the marina.

While the boat isn't super large – it's just under 10-feet wide – the bedroom is big enough for a queen-sized bed, with plenty of storage throughout.

The open concept kitchen and living room make the area feel more spacious — and it's ideal for entertaining.

Realtor Denise Doucet does mention in the listing that this houseboat could be used year-round or as a summer home.

There's an electric heat pump for the winter and a wall unit air conditioner for the summer.

And if you like nature, it's literally at your doorstep. The surrounding fellow boat dwellers also seem to be a bonus.

"The community in this marina is amazing and inclusive, and with many group activities, like games nights, group paddles, evening paddles, community gardening, and dog walking. The list is endless," Doucet mentions in the listing.

However, if you decide you don't like your neighbours, you always have the option of moving somewhere else without having to pack.

Really, it doesn't get better than this.

7 Brimley Road is currently listed for $149,000.