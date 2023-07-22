Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

This $14 million house in Ontario has an indoor garage that fits over 95 cars

"Miami Vice meets Hollywood nice," reads the listing for 4490 Henderson Rd., which at first glance is an odd way to describe a house in Milton, Ontario. 

But at second glance, it is oddly fitting.

This luxury estate, which was just built this year, is a massive 35,000 square-feet home with 19,000 square feet of living space – because the other 16,000 square feet are strictly for cars. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The upper-level car showroom. 

4490 Henderson Rd. is the ultimate house for car enthusiasts. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

One of the lower-level garages. 

It features an indoor car salon that has room for more than 95 cars, which is more than some parking garages have space for in Toronto. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The foyer features soaring ceilings. 

There's also a glass elevator from the underground garage to a hobby workshop.  

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The primary bedroom with an LED light feature wall and a gas fireplace. 

This house, which cost $12 million to build, is almost more garage than house, but that's not to say the home isn't something to marvel at. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The back of the house. 

The unique design of the home offers vistas of the 3.5 acres of surrounding land from almost any room in the house.

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The fingerprint door and glass elevator in the lobby. 

The interior design is modern, sleek and minimal, with clean porcelain floors, and futuristic LED lighting throughout. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

One of the bathrooms. 

The home boasts six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. 4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The gym with panoramic views. 

The principal rooms are vast with tons of natural light thanks to the oversized windows. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The kitchen and dining room. 

The kitchen is top-of-the-line, with custom appliances and a 12-foot waterfall island in the middle.

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

According to the listing, the kitchen alone cost $1 million to build. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

A second prep-kitchen. 

The kitchen is also open-concept with the dining room, making it great for entertaining. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The office. 

And if you thought this luxury home didn't come with even more features, you'd be sorely mistaken.

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The multi-level pool. 

It also features a wine room, home theatre, and a multi-level infinity pool with a submersible window to the bar. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The family room.  

The home is so turnkey that it is even sold with the furniture. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

The workshop. 

And if you were ever worried about security, the home comes with a custom state-of-the-art fingerprint door system imported all the way from Spain. 

4490 Henderson Rd. Milton

An aerial view of the house. 

The home is currently listed for $14,399,000 – an almost $500,000 drop from the original listing price of $14,888,000.

