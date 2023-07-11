Real Estate
11 Cranberry Lane King

This $5.5 million home in Ontario looks like it belongs on an interior design show

When we first saw 11 Cranberry Lane, we genuinely thought this was a Studio McGee house straight out of the Netflix show, Dream Home Makeover

The modern farmhouse with clean lines, neutral colours, and natural materials scream "Studio McGee". 

And while modern farmhouse has been getting a bad rap on designer TikTok lately, when it looks this good, it's breathtaking. 11 Cranberry Lane King

The living room with a double sided fireplace. 

11 Cranberry Lane is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home nestled in the Kingscross Estates just outside of Toronto in King, ON. 

11 Cranberry Lane King

An aerial view of the property.

The home sits on a lot that's just over two acres of beautiful nature, which can be viewed throughout the house thanks to the 12-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling windows. 11 Cranberry Lane King

The hallway with built-in shelves. 

The interior of the home is stunning, with plenty of one-of-a-kind features, including a "ribbon staircase."

11 Cranberry Lane King

The ribbon staircase.

Honestly, the stairs are a work of art and could be considered more of a sculpture than stairs. 

11 Cranberry Lane King

The open concept main floor. 

The main floor of the house is open concept, with the living room, dining room, and kitchen all sharing a grand central space. 

11 Cranberry Lane King

The dining area with a walk-out to the backyard. 

The high ceilings and enormous windows let in tons of natural light. 11 Cranberry Lane King

A cozy family room. 

The use of different textures and materials in the space really adds a sense of warmth and intrigue, leaving things looking chic (instead of boring). 

11 Cranberry Lane King

The sleek kitchen with plenty of storage. 

The kitchen is beautiful with sleek integrated appliances, with a large centre island that looks like its floating adding a cool and unique touch. 

11 Cranberry Lane King

The arched passageways are framed with warm-toned wood.

The arched passageways also add architectural elements to the indoors. 

11 Cranberry Lane King

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms, while currently empty, are definitely spacious with picture windows that let you take in the beautiful surroundings. 

11 Cranberry Lane King

The primary bathroom with a rain shower and soaker tub. 

The bathrooms are modern and look like they're right out of a luxury bathroom catalogue. 

11 Cranberry Lane King

The living room. 

The house doesn't have a finished basement or a pool, but those things can definitely be added later if they're needed. 

11 Cranberry Lane King

A wet bar area off the living room makes it perfect for entertaining. 

And while the home is outside of the city proper, realtor Kevin Loberg mentions in the listing there's still easy to access both the downtown and the airport.

11 Cranberry Lane King

The dining room. 

It's also close to the GO Station and nearby golf courses, if that's your thing.  

11 Cranberry Lane King

The backyard in winter. 

The house has been listed a few times this year.

11 Cranberry Lane King

The front of the house. 

In March, the house was listed for just under $6.5 million, but since then, they've reduced the listing price to $5,500,000

Photos by

Imaginahome, Solution Gate Media, and Scott Norsworthy
