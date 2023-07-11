This $5.5 million home in Ontario looks like it belongs on an interior design show

When we first saw 11 Cranberry Lane, we genuinely thought this was a Studio McGee house straight out of the Netflix show, Dream Home Makeover.

The modern farmhouse with clean lines, neutral colours, and natural materials scream "Studio McGee".

And while modern farmhouse has been getting a bad rap on designer TikTok lately, when it looks this good, it's breathtaking.

11 Cranberry Lane is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home nestled in the Kingscross Estates just outside of Toronto in King, ON.

The home sits on a lot that's just over two acres of beautiful nature, which can be viewed throughout the house thanks to the 12-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling windows.

The interior of the home is stunning, with plenty of one-of-a-kind features, including a "ribbon staircase."

Honestly, the stairs are a work of art and could be considered more of a sculpture than stairs.

The main floor of the house is open concept, with the living room, dining room, and kitchen all sharing a grand central space.

The high ceilings and enormous windows let in tons of natural light.

The use of different textures and materials in the space really adds a sense of warmth and intrigue, leaving things looking chic (instead of boring).

The kitchen is beautiful with sleek integrated appliances, with a large centre island that looks like its floating adding a cool and unique touch.

The arched passageways also add architectural elements to the indoors.

The bedrooms, while currently empty, are definitely spacious with picture windows that let you take in the beautiful surroundings.

The bathrooms are modern and look like they're right out of a luxury bathroom catalogue.

The house doesn't have a finished basement or a pool, but those things can definitely be added later if they're needed.

And while the home is outside of the city proper, realtor Kevin Loberg mentions in the listing there's still easy to access both the downtown and the airport.

It's also close to the GO Station and nearby golf courses, if that's your thing.

The house has been listed a few times this year.

In March, the house was listed for just under $6.5 million, but since then, they've reduced the listing price to $5,500,000.