10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

This $6 million house has a private elevator and a kitchen fit for a chef

A house has never screamed "DON'T TOUCH ME!" louder than 10 Marchwood Dr

From the brutalist exterior to the sheer number of cactuses that threaten to puncture you, this house doesn't seem like the most inviting. 

That being said, it is stunning to look at. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The foyer. 

The newly-built home is located in North York, about a 45-minute drive from downtown.

It boasts a stunning 5,500-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a modern aesthetic that's worthy of a magazine spread. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

A powder room. 

The home was designed by smpl design studio, who are known for their modern home design.

The interior was done by Two A jewellery designer, Ayana Fishman. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The dining room which overlooks the backyard. 

You'll also notice a plethora of stunning lighting throughout the home, courtesy of lighting designers Dark Tools

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The open concept living and dining room with a wood feature wall. 

When you come into the home, you're greeted with porcelain floors, an open-concept living area, and clean, minimal lines. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

One of the basement bedrooms that looks like a cool hard loft. 

The sleek lines and lack of homey touches might seem a bit cold for some, but the heated flooring is sure to keep you toasty. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The indoor kitchen that leads to the outdoor kitchen. 

Despite the almost barren nature of the home, it's at least not a white box. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The kitchen island can seat six people, making it great for entertaining. 

There's a great mix of materials and textures throughout. The wood walls and interesting choices of stone make the spaces dynamic. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The kitchen with integrated appliances. 

The kitchen, which is definitely chef-worthy, even has purple cabinets, which is a bold (yet stunning) choice. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The stairs and elevator. 

To get to the second floor of the house you can take the stairs or a private elevator, depending on your mood. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

A view into one of the bedrooms from the main landing. 

All the bedrooms are on the second floor. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is a retreat with a large walk-in closet, plus a cute little Juliette balcony with a fire pit.

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

Of course, it also has a luxurious five-piece ensuite. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The gym and home theatre. 

The home has more living space in the lower levels, with a big rec room, a home theatre, a gym, and another three bedrooms in the basement.

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

Textured walls add depth and intrigue to the sparse space. 

But as prickly as the inside might be, the backyard is pretty cool. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

An aerial view of the backyard. 

Realtor Rachel Sekler dubs it a "Malibu beachhouse backyard" because it has a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and basketball court, surrounded by lush gardens. 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The living room. 

So while this house isn't for the messy or clumsy, it's definitely for someone who loves a minimalist aesthetic (and can keep it up). 

10 Marchwood Dr. Toronto

The back of the house. 

10 Marchwood Dr. is currently listed for $5,999,994.

Lead photo by

Navid Aali
