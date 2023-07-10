This $6 million house has a private elevator and a kitchen fit for a chef

A house has never screamed "DON'T TOUCH ME!" louder than 10 Marchwood Dr.

From the brutalist exterior to the sheer number of cactuses that threaten to puncture you, this house doesn't seem like the most inviting.

That being said, it is stunning to look at.

The newly-built home is located in North York, about a 45-minute drive from downtown.

It boasts a stunning 5,500-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a modern aesthetic that's worthy of a magazine spread.

The home was designed by smpl design studio, who are known for their modern home design.

The interior was done by Two A jewellery designer, Ayana Fishman.

You'll also notice a plethora of stunning lighting throughout the home, courtesy of lighting designers Dark Tools.

When you come into the home, you're greeted with porcelain floors, an open-concept living area, and clean, minimal lines.

The sleek lines and lack of homey touches might seem a bit cold for some, but the heated flooring is sure to keep you toasty.

Despite the almost barren nature of the home, it's at least not a white box.

There's a great mix of materials and textures throughout. The wood walls and interesting choices of stone make the spaces dynamic.

The kitchen, which is definitely chef-worthy, even has purple cabinets, which is a bold (yet stunning) choice.

To get to the second floor of the house you can take the stairs or a private elevator, depending on your mood.

All the bedrooms are on the second floor.

The primary bedroom is a retreat with a large walk-in closet, plus a cute little Juliette balcony with a fire pit.

Of course, it also has a luxurious five-piece ensuite.

The home has more living space in the lower levels, with a big rec room, a home theatre, a gym, and another three bedrooms in the basement.

But as prickly as the inside might be, the backyard is pretty cool.

Realtor Rachel Sekler dubs it a "Malibu beachhouse backyard" because it has a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and basketball court, surrounded by lush gardens.

So while this house isn't for the messy or clumsy, it's definitely for someone who loves a minimalist aesthetic (and can keep it up).

10 Marchwood Dr. is currently listed for $5,999,994.