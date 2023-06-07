This $13 million Toronto home makes you feel like you live in the forest

Some of you may recognize this house from the Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively movie A Simple Favor.

Others may recognize the neighbourhood for being home to many of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey players, such as Mitch Manor (who realtor Richard Himelfarb told blogTO is a close neighbour).

All this is to say, this $13 million Toronto home is worthy of a movie star or NHL star or just someone who really loves a luxury modern home —and trees.

Nestled in the Humber Valley ravine, 7 Ashley Park Rd. is a stunning, custom-built architectural masterpiece with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, not to mention breathtaking views of the ravine.

So breathtaking that it almost feels like you're living in a forest.

Listed for $12,995,000, this home boasts unparalleled craftsmanship and luxurious features throughout.

"The current owner completely re-designed the property and poured millions into lavish finishings, stonework and the highest-level tech," Himelfarb told blogTO.

"The control4 system controls everything in the house, including speakers inside every room in the house, drapes, thermostats, fireplace, garage, lights and more," explains Himelfarb.

On the main floor, you have large, airy principal rooms with soaring ceilings and tons of natural elements, like wood floors and stone accents.

The kitchen is chef-worthy, with top-of-the-line commercial grade Gaggenau appliances and an oversized island that's perfect for entertaining while you cook.

There is also a very large dining room should the kitchen become too cramped.

The open concept home is very modern and sleek, letting the floor-to-ceiling panoramic views of the surrounding nature really be the focus in every space.

Upstairs you'll find thoughtfully designed bedrooms, each with full ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The primary bedroom has the best view of all, but if you ever get tired of staring out the window at the nature, this bedroom has more TVs than Real Sports.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a lavish five-piece ensuite bathroom with three-built in TVs.

You can Netflix and chill in the bath, in the shower, and on the toilet. Ah, the high life!

There's also a built-in TV in the walk-in closet.

The lower level of the home has an exercise room, and a rec room with a wet bar and wine fridge fit for the most serious of wine connoisseurs.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is an "oasis of tranquility," according to the listing.

The dazzling views of the ravine combined with a large in-ground pool with a waterfall feature make this the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Or at least it will be once the air quality returns to breathable levels. In the meantime, there's several TVs to keep you occupied in the great indoors.