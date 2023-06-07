This $4 million Toronto home hasn't been on the market since the 60s

Free love, flower power, hippies, psychedelic drugs, and political mayhem– ah, the hallmarks of the 60's and, incidentally, the era this house was last seen on the market.

The stately six-bedroom manor located at 50 Lascelles Blvd. has just been listed for $3,895,000 for the first time since 1965, and as the listing points out, this home definitely has some stories to tell!

The stories are apparently juicy enough that realtor Eileen Farrow needed to check with the owners if she could spill the tea.

Unfortunately, at the time of publication blogTO still hadn't heard back, so who knows what these walls would say.

The east/west-facing home was built in 1923 and sits on a substantial and rare 50 by 130-foot lot.

It offers plenty of sunlight, original hardwood floors, and the occasional eclectic nook or two.

The kitchen, for example, looks straight out of the 70's with those funky and floral pea-green tiles.

The home definitely needs some updating – note the retro kitchen and the wood-panelled basement.

But for the most part, the home is a timeless gem.

The principal rooms are spacious with original features, like wainscoting in the dining room.

The main floor also features an office and sunroom, plus a kitchen that's big enough for an eat-in dining space.

In fact, the house is pretty big all around, with 3,900 square feet of above-ground living space.

The bedrooms (all six of them) span the upper two levels of the house.

None of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, but that's just a sacrifice you have to make with older homes.

Although if you renovate, there's definitely places you could add one in.

There are, however, four bathrooms in the house, including one three-piece bathroom in the basement rec room, which also comes with a dry bar.

And for the gardeners out there, the lush and tranquil backyard faces west, so you can pretty much grow whatever your heart desires.

Think of the flower power!