50 Lascelles Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home hasn't been on the market since the 60s

Free love, flower power, hippies, psychedelic drugs, and political mayhem– ah, the hallmarks of the 60's and, incidentally, the era this house was last seen on the market. 

The stately six-bedroom manor located at 50 Lascelles Blvd. has just been listed for $3,895,000 for the first time since 1965, and as the listing points out, this home definitely has some stories to tell! 

The stories are apparently juicy enough that realtor Eileen Farrow needed to check with the owners if she could spill the tea.

50 Lascelles Toronto

The view from the living room into the dining room. Peep some of the pictures in the background — might be a interesting story there. 

Unfortunately, at the time of publication blogTO still hadn't heard back, so who knows what these walls would say. 50 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

The foyer. 

The east/west-facing home was built in 1923 and sits on a substantial and rare 50 by 130-foot lot.

50 Lascelles Toronto

The living room features a wood-burning fireplace and bay windows. 

It offers plenty of sunlight, original hardwood floors, and the occasional eclectic nook or two.

50 Lascelles Toronto

The kitchen in all its retro glory.  

The kitchen, for example, looks straight out of the 70's with those funky and floral pea-green tiles. 

50 Lascelles Toronto

The bright and spacious living room.

The home definitely needs some updating – note the retro kitchen and the wood-panelled basement.

50 Lascelles Toronto

The office on the main floor. 

But for the most part, the home is a timeless gem. 

50 Lascelles Toronto

The formal dining room. 

The principal rooms are spacious with original features, like wainscoting in the dining room. 

50 Lascelles Toronto

The kitchen with the eat-in dining area. 

The main floor also features an office and sunroom, plus a kitchen that's big enough for an eat-in dining space.

50 Lascelles Toronto

A bedroom with an ensuite sitting room. 

In fact, the house is pretty big all around, with 3,900 square feet of above-ground living space. 

50 Lascelles Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms (all six of them) span the upper two levels of the house. 

50 Lascelles Toronto

The sunroom. 

None of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, but that's just a sacrifice you have to make with older homes. 

50 Lascelles Blvd. Toronto

A bedroom on the third floor with a built-in desk. 

Although if you renovate, there's definitely places you could add one in.

50 Lascelles Toronto

The retro basement is perfect for a teenage hangout à la That 70's Show. 

There are, however, four bathrooms in the house, including one three-piece bathroom in the basement rec room, which also comes with a dry bar. 

50 Lascelles Toronto

The backyard with the double car garage. 

And for the gardeners out there, the lush and tranquil backyard faces west, so you can pretty much grow whatever your heart desires.

50 Lascelles Toronto

The back of the home. 

Think of the flower power! 

Lead photo by

Alex Rothe via realtor.ca
