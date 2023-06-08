This detached Toronto home dropped its price and is now surprisingly under $900K

Detached houses under $1 million in Toronto are basically unicorns unless they're being sold purely for land value.

And yet, we've found ourselves a unicorn, folks!

Listed for $899,000, 184 Caledonia Rd. is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom absolute gem of a home.

Located in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Earlscourt, this house has everything you could want.

It has a basement apartment, newly-renovated kitchens, hardwood floors, a detached garage, laneway house potential – which by the way is a pretty big deal – and is in a great location for transit access.

The main part of the house, while crowded in the listing photos, has tons of potential.

The fireplace, the stained glass windows, and the original wood details add plenty of charm and character to the home.

The bedrooms upstairs seem spacious and bright (just ignore the sad mattress on the floor).

The basement apartment is one of the nicer basement units we've seen, with light floors, an open concept layout, and plenty of lighting (a rarity for below-ground units).

If rented out, the basement unit could also provide some additional income to offset the cost of the mortgage.

As for outdoor space, there's a great size backyard, even if it is overgrown with weeds. With a little bit of elbow grease and some TLC, it could be truly spectacular.

But with all that going on, it's safe to say the house will likely have a bit of bidding war and go for over the $899,000 asking price.

However, this house was previously listed in May for $1,199,000 and didn't sell.

So there's still a chance you might be able to snag this house for under the $1 million mark...maybe.