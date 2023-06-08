Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
184 Caledonia Road Toronto

This detached Toronto home dropped its price and is now surprisingly under $900K

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Detached houses under $1 million in Toronto are basically unicorns unless they're being sold purely for land value.

And yet, we've found ourselves a unicorn, folks! 

Listed for $899,000, 184 Caledonia Rd. is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom absolute gem of a home. 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The living room and front entrance.

Located in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Earlscourt, this house has everything you could want. 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The kitchen that walks-out to the backyard. 

It has a basement apartment, newly-renovated kitchens, hardwood floors, a detached garage, laneway house potential – which by the way is a pretty big deal – and is in a great location for transit access. 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The main part of the house, while crowded in the listing photos, has tons of potential.

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The living room with original details. 

The fireplace, the stained glass windows, and the original wood details add plenty of charm and character to the home. 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms upstairs seem spacious and bright (just ignore the sad mattress on the floor). 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The basement apartment. 

The basement apartment is one of the nicer basement units we've seen, with light floors, an open concept layout, and plenty of lighting (a rarity for below-ground units).

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The newly-renovated kitchen in the basement unit. 

If rented out, the basement unit could also provide some additional income to offset the cost of the mortgage. 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The backyard and detached garage. 

As for outdoor space, there's a great size backyard, even if it is overgrown with weeds. With a little bit of elbow grease and some TLC, it could be truly spectacular. 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The dining room and kitchen. 

But with all that going on, it's safe to say the house will likely have a bit of bidding war and go for over the $899,000 asking price. 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

Another bedroom. 

However, this house was previously listed in May for $1,199,000 and didn't sell. 

184 Caledonia Road Toronto

The back of the house. 

So there's still a chance you might be able to snag this house for under the $1 million mark...maybe. 

Lead photo by

Robert Leyland
Kinetic Media
