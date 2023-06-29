Enormous condo tower proposed to replace Toronto car wash

A new development application hopes to shake up the skyline of Toronto's Leaside area, proposing an enormous 46-storey condo tower near the Bayview and Eglinton intersection.

Gairloch Developments has partnered up with Harlo Capital to submit the new proposal at 1802 Bayview Avenue, which aims to replace the current car wash operating at Bayview and Roehampton Avenues with a massive condo presence.

The proposal was filed with city planners on June 19, seeking rezoning to permit the lofty height ask.

A design from architects—Alliance calls for a double-height base scaled to the height of surrounding single-family homes, featuring shifting volumes and clad in framed panels of glass and pierced bronzed metal.

A 90-degree cutaway at the building's southeast corner intends to increase pedestrian safety by creating clearer sightlines between Roehampton and Bayview.

"Our design approach for 1802 Bayview respects Leaside's intimate character and scale," says a—A founder Peter Clewes, "and brings a more sensitive visual language into the high-rise architecture being built in this community."

Alternating ribbons of glass and recessed terra cotta panels will wrap the podium levels, while the tower above would be clad in curtain wall glazing punctuated by projecting pierced metal balcony screens.

A total of 419 units are proposed for 1802 Bayview, planned in a range of studios to three-bedroom residences, complemented by a collection of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces.

"We are immensely proud to be developing a number of multi residential buildings in the neighbourhood and this one is particularly exciting due to its immediate proximity to the new Leaside LRT station," expressed Bill Gairdner, Founder and President of Gairloch.

"We are happy to be contributing over 400 homes in the midst of our current housing crisis," added Gairdner.

Residents would have access to just 44 parking spaces proposed within two levels of underground parking. However, the majority of residents would be expected to make use of the nearby Leaside Station on the upcoming Eglinton Crosstown LRT, just 200 feet south of the proposal site.