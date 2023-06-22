This $8 million Mississauga home looks like its in Muskoka

While having a cottage in the Muskokas is great, not having to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic to get there is even better.

So without further ado, let us introduce you to 1618 Birchwood Drive East.

It's a three-bedroom, seven-bathroom, mid-century-style bungalow in Lorne Park.

The sprawling house is surrounded by trees, giving you that up-north feel while still being in the GTA.

The home boasts 8,800-square-feet of living space and plenty of luxury details throughout.

The interior of the home is very Scandinavian in design.

There's the light wide plank wood flooring, soaring 15-foot ceilings, several fireplaces, and plenty of natural sunlight, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The main living spaces are open concept with architecturally interesting room dividers to create distinct spaces.

The kitchen is stunning, with two-tone cabinetry, quartzite counters, high-end appliances, and a grand island that's perfect for entertaining.

All the bedrooms are located in a separate wing.

Each bedroom also has its own ensuite bathroom.

The primary bedroom is beautiful and cozy with vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a modern linear fireplace.

On the lower level of the house, you'll find an exercise room, a media room, another bedroom, and a rec room.

Although the coolest feature downstairs has to be a secret door that's hidden behind a bookshelf and leads to the wine cellar.

Perhaps the best thing about this home is the seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Thanks to the numerous walk-outs as well as the large picture windows, it's almost like there's no barrier between the outside world and your indoor space.

The backyard is beautiful and features a large Gunite pool surrounded by lush gardens.

And while it might not be a lake, at least there's no weeds trying to strangle your ankles.

The home is listed for $8,388,000 – a $491,000 drop from its original listing price back in 2022.