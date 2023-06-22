Real Estate
1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

This $8 million Mississauga home looks like its in Muskoka

While having a cottage in the Muskokas is great, not having to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic to get there is even better. 

So without further ado, let us introduce you to 1618 Birchwood Drive East.

It's a three-bedroom, seven-bathroom, mid-century-style bungalow in Lorne Park. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The front of the house with a three-car garage.

The sprawling house is surrounded by trees, giving you that up-north feel while still being in the GTA. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The wine cellar.

The home boasts 8,800-square-feet of living space and plenty of luxury details throughout.

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The living room. 

The interior of the home is very Scandinavian in design.

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The open concpet living main floor. 

There's the light wide plank wood flooring, soaring 15-foot ceilings, several fireplaces, and plenty of natural sunlight, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

One of three fireplaces in the home. 

The main living spaces are open concept with architecturally interesting room dividers to create distinct spaces. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The kitchen features a Wolf stove, wine fridge and hidden pantry.

The kitchen is stunning, with two-tone cabinetry, quartzite counters, high-end appliances, and a grand island that's perfect for entertaining. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

One of the bedrooms. 

All the bedrooms are located in a separate wing. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

A bathtub with views of the trees. 

Each bedroom also has its own ensuite bathroom. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

In addition to an ensuite bathroom, the primary bedroom also has a two-level walk-in closet. 

The primary bedroom is beautiful and cozy with vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a modern linear fireplace.

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The exercise room and the media room. 

On the lower level of the house, you'll find an exercise room, a media room, another bedroom, and a rec room. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The secret doorway. 

Although the coolest feature downstairs has to be a secret door that's hidden behind a bookshelf and leads to the wine cellar.

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The den with floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-out to the pool, and a fireplace. 

Perhaps the best thing about this home is the seamless indoor-outdoor living. 1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The family room.

Thanks to the numerous walk-outs as well as the large picture windows, it's almost like there's no barrier between the outside world and your indoor space. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The pool at the back of the house. 

The backyard is beautiful and features a large Gunite pool surrounded by lush gardens. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

Another view of the backyard. 

And while it might not be a lake, at least there's no weeds trying to strangle your ankles. 

1618 Birchwood Dr. E Mississauga

The landscaped front yard. 

The home is listed for $8,388,000 – a $491,000 drop from its original listing price back in 2022

Photos by

Helicopix Inc.
