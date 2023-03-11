The 5 most expensive homes recently sold in and around Toronto

Although the declining trend of home prices in the GTA is continuing well into the new year, there's still a decent selection of luxury mansions and condos in the region with price tags expensive enough to make your head spin.

While unrealistic for the most of us, it's always entertaining to browse real estate websites and gawk at some of the most lavish properties the area has to offer.

Here are five of the most expensive homes sold in and around Toronto last month.

Originally listed for $7,380,000, this Forest Hill home boasts three storeys, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. The "zen-inspired" contemporary home also features over 6,200 square feet of living space, towering windows, soaring ceilings and custom millwork.

The third floor includes an infrared sauna, and did we mention there's enough space on the upper-level lounge to create your yoga studio?

This four-bedroom, seven-bathroom family home is located in the affluent neighbourhood of Lawrence Park. The living and dining rooms feature silk draperies, crown mouldings, and custom wallpaper detailing. The home's breakfast nook is surrounded by windows and offers serene views over the rear garden.

If you happen to be super tall, you won't have much trouble making your way around the space, as ten-foot high ceilings are the norm in this mansion.

Similar to other homes on this list, this luxurious property sold below its original listing price of $7.5 million. The primary bedroom in this home features walk-in closets, as well as a nine-piece ensuite.

On the lower level, you'll find a wine cellar, a theatre room with standing seating, a wet bar, and a mudroom.

This six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is the first on this list that is located in Mississauga's Cooksville neighbourhood. The grand estate offers nearly 14,000 square feet of living space, 20-foot cathedral ceilings, and two main-level executive offices.

Not to mention, the place comes with an in-house gym, games room, and home theatre, giving you little reason to ever leave the sprawling mansion.

This lakefront property is the only condo on this list, as well as the only home located in Oakville.

The two-bedroom three bathroom apartment comes with scenic and unobstructed waterfront views, and is situated on 1,000 feet of shorelines and gardens.

The contemporary space features glass front doors, a grand entrance hall with marble and glass flooring, and a spa-like ensuite with heated floors and double vanities.