Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
700 king street west toronto

This posh $2.5 million Toronto loft has clocktower faces for windows

Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Want to cash on your Quasimodo dreams? Well, this brand new Toronto condo listing could be right up your alley, located inside a clock tower.

Unit 612 at 700 King Street West is a one-of-a-kind two-bedroom, two-bath condo priced at nearly $2.5 million.

700-king-street-westLocated inside behind the namesake clocktower faces within the Clock Tower Lofts building at the northwest corner of King and Bathurst, this 2000-square-foot unit boasts two 10-foot circular clocktower windows.

700-king-street-westThe unit offers unobstructed south and east views of the city, at least for the time being, as the property across the intersection is pending redevelopment in Toronto's never-ending condo boom.

700-king-street-west

The living room with the circular windows is for sure the best part of the unit (and living plant walls with built-in watering systems), but the 12-foot ceiling heights come in at a close second.

700-king-street-westDesigned by Pulsinelli Custom Interiors, this fully furnished unit (including the Steinway piano included in the list price) makes moving in much easier.

The open concept room flows into the brown-coloured chef kitchen which appears a little bare, which just means tons of counter space for all of your gadgets - but no need for your Nespresso; this unit comes with a built-in espresso maker.

700-king-street-westIt also has all Miele appliances, including the fridge, cooktop stove and dishwasher and tons of cabinets and drawers.

700-king-street-westThe first bathroom is very chic, with a grey slate-like vibe with a decent-sized shower squeezed beside the toilet. 

700-king-street-westThe main bedroom has a very interesting bed set up, with a wooden platform ready to place your mattress down - no bed frame is needed.

700-king-street-westCompared to the first, the second bathroom is a tad outdated with the cream colour scheme, but it's a really great size for a Toronto condo.

700-king-street-westIt flows into a very nice walk-in closet, which ends with a small office nook - just enough space for a desk.

700-king-street-westOther perks of this unit are a front-loading king-size washer (what else screams luxury), motorized window shades, a fully integrated sound system and ample natural light.

700-king-street-westThe entire condo tower itself comes with access to a rooftop terrace, visitor parking and fitness studio.

700-king-street-westAnnual property taxes clock in (pun not intended) nearly $6,000, but don't forget monthly maintenance fees will cost ya around $1,500.

So if you're ready for a unique Toronto condo, you better move fast, as I'm sure this unit will be snapped quickly. 

Lead photo by

Realtor.ca
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This posh $2.5 million Toronto loft has clocktower faces for windows

Most people in Toronto hopeful real estate market will bounce back despite declining trends

Yet another Toronto mall will soon be completely engulfed in new towers

Toronto condo tenant drives a Lamborghini but doesn't pay their rent

These are the cheapest neighbourhoods in Toronto for buying a condo right now

Graphic reveals the single biggest problem with Toronto's rental market

Developers pitch futuristic condo community to replace entire Toronto golf course

$13 million Vaughan mansion is a princess movie fantasy come true