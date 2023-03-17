This posh $2.5 million Toronto loft has clocktower faces for windows

Want to cash on your Quasimodo dreams? Well, this brand new Toronto condo listing could be right up your alley, located inside a clock tower.

Unit 612 at 700 King Street West is a one-of-a-kind two-bedroom, two-bath condo priced at nearly $2.5 million.

Located inside behind the namesake clocktower faces within the Clock Tower Lofts building at the northwest corner of King and Bathurst, this 2000-square-foot unit boasts two 10-foot circular clocktower windows.

The unit offers unobstructed south and east views of the city, at least for the time being, as the property across the intersection is pending redevelopment in Toronto's never-ending condo boom.

The living room with the circular windows is for sure the best part of the unit (and living plant walls with built-in watering systems), but the 12-foot ceiling heights come in at a close second.

Designed by Pulsinelli Custom Interiors, this fully furnished unit (including the Steinway piano included in the list price) makes moving in much easier.

The open concept room flows into the brown-coloured chef kitchen which appears a little bare, which just means tons of counter space for all of your gadgets - but no need for your Nespresso; this unit comes with a built-in espresso maker.

It also has all Miele appliances, including the fridge, cooktop stove and dishwasher and tons of cabinets and drawers.

The first bathroom is very chic, with a grey slate-like vibe with a decent-sized shower squeezed beside the toilet.

The main bedroom has a very interesting bed set up, with a wooden platform ready to place your mattress down - no bed frame is needed.

Compared to the first, the second bathroom is a tad outdated with the cream colour scheme, but it's a really great size for a Toronto condo.

It flows into a very nice walk-in closet, which ends with a small office nook - just enough space for a desk.

Other perks of this unit are a front-loading king-size washer (what else screams luxury), motorized window shades, a fully integrated sound system and ample natural light.

The entire condo tower itself comes with access to a rooftop terrace, visitor parking and fitness studio.

Annual property taxes clock in (pun not intended) nearly $6,000, but don't forget monthly maintenance fees will cost ya around $1,500.

So if you're ready for a unique Toronto condo, you better move fast, as I'm sure this unit will be snapped quickly.