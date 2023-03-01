$7.7 million cube-shaped Toronto mansion comes with indoor rock climbing wall

A freshly listed Toronto mansion is moving waves in the real estate world with its cool and quirky perks, which include a rock climbing wall.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot mansion at 65 Hillhurst Boulevard appears to be a very slick and elegant home priced at a hefty $7.690 million, perfect for any extremely wealthy Toronto family.

The exterior view of the house shows a light-coloured cube, with lots of large windows – a definite standout home on the street.

Inside the home (located in the "prestigious" Lawrence Park South neighbourhood) you'll find lots of custom panelling and accent walls, chevron hardwood floors and sleek-looking finishings.

Further inside you'll find the open-concept living room and adjoining dining room, which backs against a walnut-paneled reeded wall.

The walls of the living room area are giving a sort of psychiatrist office vibe, but in a really chic way.

The kitchen is decked out in laminam countertops and backsplash, built-in speakers, a custom porcelain island and huge wall-to-ceiling windows, welcoming in waves of sunshine.

Also on the main floor, you'll find your very own library (or therapy office) with even more artistic walls and cathedral ceilings.



I feel like a very chich therapist and their family would be perfect for this home, something about it (to me) has a very clinical/professional matchup.

Moving on up to the primary bedroom, you'll find a cushy green velvet back wall and/or headboard and a balcony hanging over the garden.

It also has a double-sided gas fireplace surrounded by porcelain and custom wood.

The attached nine-piece ensuite has a gigantic cube-shaped tub, staring right into your neighbour's backyard.

If soaking in your own filth doesn't sound luxurious, you can scrub yourself clean in the seamless glass shower with rain head faucet, body jets and steam unit.

Now, to the most impressive part of the home, a floor-to-ceiling rock climbing wall. I mean, nothing screams "I'm rich af" more than a home rock climbing wall, and while I'm not a contractor, this seems like a very expensive perk.

On the bottom level of the home, you'll find a movie theatre that has some space-like lighting up above. What really sells this is the dark movie theatre carpet, which I’m such Cineplex is extremely jealous of.

The home also has a wine cellar, wet bar, nanny suite, heated drive, and walkways, a voice-activated smart home system, heated stone floors, and a security camera system.

Out in the yard, you can find a rectangular-shaped pool with a custom wooden pergola over the balcony.

There's not a lot of grassy space but hey, you have a rock climbing wall inside.

This five-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion will set you back nearly $22k in annual property taxes.

Whether you're a practicing therapist or not, this home is definitely a unique sale in the Toronto real estate world.