Gigantic $6.5 million Toronto mansion comes with an electric Porsche charger

A giant cube-shaped house in Toronto has just hit the market for millions of dollars and it's decked out in modern finishes — including an EV charger.

To own this 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom mansion at 47 De Vere Gardens, you'll need to dish out the big bucks, at nearly $6.6 million.

It's a definite standout in the Bedford Park-Nortown (or Cricket Club) neighbourhood, where cube houses are few and far between.

First things first, the stone exterior of the home is dripping with windows, 14 to be exact, almost looking like a Rubik's cube.

Walking into the dark-floored home, a very large chandelier hangs above your head as you stare into the pits of the mansion.

An open-concept family room and dining room area offer a large space for hosting your wealthy friends and family members — and to show off a custom fireplace encased in marble.

That dining room area is joined by an all-white kitchen, a very different vibe from the rest of the house, giving off a teeny-bit of a surgical atmosphere.

It has a double-range stove, oven, sub-zero fridge and a Bosch dishwasher.

The room has even more spacey windows that overlook the backyard garden area, which is unfortunately covered in snow.

Moving to the upper level is where the home's four bedrooms are located, including the primary suite with a massive closet, with upscale IKEA-like drawers and cabinets.

The ensuite bathroom is also done in all white, which might be a little bit boring for some potential homeowners, but the big soaker tub and heated floors definitely score some points.

All of the bathrooms have many, many windows, letting in lots of natural light, but might be a little bit hard to clean all the way up there.

You won't have to worry about pulling up the blinds on these tall windows; the home comes with motorized window shades.

A really cool perk of the home is the elevator, which will luxuriously shuttle homeowners between floors. Who needs stairs?

A little bit disappointing, the photos of the home's backyard don't really capture the beauty, as the in-ground pool and gardens are buried in snow.

You can still check out the elevated barbecue area and fenced-off glass area around the pool.

Other cool perks include a "rare" three-car garage, which the listing says also comes with a Porsche electric vehicle (EV) charger, for all those Porchse-owners out there.

Listed on the market just three days ago, this home will set you back around $23,000 in annual property taxes, but don't fret, your own EV charger means you're saving money.