This luxurious $10.75 million mansion is located in one of Toronto's most exclusive areas

A massive Toronto mansion is just one of the latest luxury listings to hit the market, giving an inside look into how the wealthiest one per cent of Toronto are living.

This 10,600-square-foot home at 167 Valley Road is located in Toronto's exclusive Bridle-Path/Sunnybrook-York Mills neighbourhood, and was designed by renowned architect Richard Wengle. 

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home last sold for $9.38 million, but is currently on the market for $10.75 million after several elements were redesigned by C3D Design

The opulent foyer features a solid wood entry door with glass side lights, heated marble floors, and a glittering chandelier. 

In the living room, you'll find built-in speakers, a gas fireplace, and a window with custom drapery that overlooks the front gardens. 

The chef-inspired kitchen features an open design to the breakfast nook, and comes with marble countertops, marble backsplash, and custom pantry cabinets. 

The kitchen is attached to a dining area with ample window coverage letting natural light fill the space.

167 valley road torontoThe family room was redesigned in 2020 and comes with an open hearth gas fireplace with a stone mantle, as well as open windows that overlook the rear gardens. 

167 valley road torontoYou can access the primary bedroom through massive double doors, and inside you'll find two dressing rooms, a luxurious ten-piece ensuite, a gas fireplace, and two Juliet balconies overlooking the rear gardens. 

167 valley road torontoThe primary bath features marble floors, a custom vanity with a stone countertop, a free-standing deep soaker tub with an antique-style faucet, and a glass shower.

167 valley road torontoOn the upper level, there's also a playroom that makes this a desirable space for a wealthy family with young children. 

167 valley road torontoThe lower level boasts a nanny suite, gym, wet bar, rec room, and a massive home theatre. 

167 valley road torontoAlso redesigned in 2020, the home theatre room features built-in speakers, a 145-inch screen, and comfortable seating to soak in a flick. 

167 valley road torontoThe backyard, which many of the mansion's windows overlook, features a spacious pool and lots of room to soak up some sun. 

167 valley road torontoConsidering its location, amenities, and recent upgrades, this luxurious mansion doesn’t come cheap and is currently on the market for a whopping $10.75 million.

Photos by

RE/MAX / Barry Cohen Homes
