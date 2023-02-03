Markham is getting a breathtaking building unlike anything it's seen before

World-renowned Hariri Pontarini Architects just released a proposed design for a new temple just outside of Toronto, and the renderings are absolutely breathtaking.

The architecture firm has been commissioned by the Canadian arm of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'í to design the new Bahá'í National Centre and Temple in Markham.

The current centre is located near the intersection of Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue East, at 7200 Leslie Street.

This project will continue to build on the relationship between the firm and the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'í.

In October 2016, construction was completed on the 26,000-square-foot Bahá'í Temple of South America in Santiago, Chile, designed by the firm in a similar style.

The temple in Chile is a sight to behold, with its nine monumental glass veils frame, and translucent Portuguese marble interior. At sunset, the light captured within the dome beautifully shifts from white to silver and ochre to purple.

Since its opening, the Temple has become a major attraction in South America, welcoming up to 36,000 visitors every weekend.

The proposed design for the temple in Markham resembles the one in Chile, standing at a height of 30 metres with nine entrances, as required for all Bahá'í temples.

On the other hand, the rendering for the centre's administrative building features a minimal design and elegantly makes use of the sloped landscape. The exterior finishes feature materials like stone and glass, with natural light illuminating the modern building throughout the day.

The proposal for the site was submitted to the City of Markham in December 2022, although no official date has been provided for the completion of the project.

The Bahá'í Faith has been present in Canada since 1898, and has grown to more than 35,00 people across 1,000 localities.