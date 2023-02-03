Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

bahai temple markham

Markham is getting a breathtaking building unlike anything it's seen before

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

World-renowned Hariri Pontarini Architects just released a proposed design for a new temple just outside of Toronto, and the renderings are absolutely breathtaking. 

The architecture firm has been commissioned by the Canadian arm of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'í to design the new Bahá'í National Centre and Temple in Markham

The current centre is located near the intersection of Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue East, at 7200 Leslie Street. 

This project will continue to build on the relationship between the firm and the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'í.

In October 2016, construction was completed on the 26,000-square-foot Bahá'í Temple of South America in Santiago, Chile, designed by the firm in a similar style. 

The temple in Chile is a sight to behold, with its nine monumental glass veils frame, and translucent Portuguese marble interior. At sunset, the light captured within the dome beautifully shifts from white to silver and ochre to purple. 

bahá'í temple torontoSince its opening, the Temple has become a major attraction in South America, welcoming up to 36,000 visitors every weekend. 

The proposed design for the temple in Markham resembles the one in Chile, standing at a height of 30 metres with nine entrances, as required for all Bahá'í temples. 

bahá'í temple torontoOn the other hand, the rendering for the centre's administrative building features a minimal design and elegantly makes use of the sloped landscape. The exterior finishes feature materials like stone and glass, with natural light illuminating the modern building throughout the day. 

bahá'í temple torontoThe proposal for the site was submitted to the City of Markham in December 2022, although no official date has been provided for the completion of the project. 

The Bahá'í Faith has been present in Canada since 1898, and has grown to more than 35,00 people across 1,000 localities. 

Lead photo by

Hariri Pontarini Architects - City of Markham 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Markham is getting a breathtaking building unlike anything it's seen before

Home near Jane and Finch in Toronto goes for $100K over asking after bidding war

Toronto's real estate market is looking as cold as the weather right now

The price of this $3.4 million Toronto house has more than doubled in just five years

One-of-a-kind $6.6 million Toronto 'Ravine House' mixes modern with nature

More than 12K Airbnb rentals in Toronto are said to be exploiting a legal loophole

Toronto building home to historic pub to be converted into new hotel

Experts insist that Toronto's overblown housing market isn't actually tanking