A gorgeous French chateau-style Toronto mansion is up for sale at $9 million

French Chateau-style homes are common in the upper tiers of Toronto's real estate market, and the city's latest such listing is over 5000 square feet feat of pure opulent beauty.

Welcome to the classic-styled architectural showpiece that is 75 Forest Heights Boulevard in the prestigious St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood. It could be yours for almost $9 million.

The gigantic five-bedroom home is influenced by French and Mediterranean architecture and has many luxurious perks like an indoor sauna and steam room, a unique circle driveway and a ridiculous 12 bathrooms.

Just in case you ever have a dozen guests that all need to go simultaneously.

The front of the home features a pitched roof with three distinct peaks, and a large balcony above its French cherry wood double doors that splash against the light stucco finishes. An iron fence encircles the entire property for that feel of wealthy exclusivity.

Moving inside, visitors are welcomed into a grand foyer with bespoke wall framing and marble flooring below a central chandelier.

A sweeping staircase with black railings and topped by a grand skylight whisks homeowners between the two floors.

The formal entertaining and living space is opulently decorated and features an intricate white carved fireplace and Romanesque columns.

This room opens into a formal dining room featuring an open-concept floor plan with extended windows looking out into the garden. This is a huge space to entertain all your family and friends.

Moving along into the kitchen, you'll find a massive space with ample storage and large appliances like a double-wide fridge.

The brown wood kitchen island is beautifully contrasted against white-coloured cabinetry, creme-coloured backsplashes and stone countertops.

A very airy breakfast nook with doors leads out to the back of the house. Ample windows allow the sunshine to penetrate throughout the home all year round.

A second entertaining or relaxing space joins the nook area and features even more generously-sized windows. A design feature repeated throughout the homes is its arched details.

An elegant office clad with dark-wood features and specialty ceiling work is quite a mix-up from the rather beige and white colours found in other areas of the house.

Upstairs is where you'll find the five bedrooms (with matching bathrooms), including the primary, which has French doors opening up to the garden balcony.

The ensuite features more dark wood cabinetry, a true movie star-worthy-sized mirror, a porcelain soaker tub and curved windows.

Standing on the balcony, you'll be able to take in the nature and greenery of the manicured backyard.

Down in the basement, you'll find even more space to entertain your loved ones with a specialty bar unit, mini movie theatre and fitness studio.

Extra perks include a circular hot tub and steaming room, a perfect way to relax or wind down from your strenuous workout.

The backyard offers plenty of manicured greenspace to stretch your legs, or just take in the sheer size of the balconies on the upper levels.

The house is encircled with a wall of trees and bushes, providing homeowners with their own backyard oasis.

The home is listed for $8,988,000. With 10 parking spaces and an annual property tax of approximately $30k, this two-storey home is a beautiful space for one lucky family.