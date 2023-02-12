Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
42 foxley street Toronto

This $3.4 million ultra-skinny home in Toronto comes with wild curvy features

This ultra-thin home in Trinity Bellwoods may look super narrow from its exterior, but you really won't notice once you step inside. 

The luxury three-storey home is located steps away from the busy Ossington strip, providing unparalleled access to some of Toronto's top restaurants. 

The 4+1 bedroom, 5 bathroom house features an exterior brick finish with a towering arched doorway. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe first floor similarly features arched windows, with sleek black bordering. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe home's timeless herringbone white oak flooring contrasts the black detailing that's spread throughout the space. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe 10-foot ceilings and multiple skylights draw in plenty of natural light, making the home feel bright and airy. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe large sliding glass doors lead out to a fully-fenced rear yard that could work for entertaining during the warmer months. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe contemporary curved staircase draws you from the kitchen and dining area to the upper level. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe master bedroom is a sight to behold, with two massive walk-in closets and a balcony. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe spa-like ensuite includes a free-standing tub and a frameless shower.

42 foxley avenue torontoThe master bathroom also features a luxurious double sink vanity.

42 foxley avenue torontoThe other bedrooms feature much of the contemporary fixings that are included elsewhere in the home. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe lower level hosts a bedroom, three-piece bath, with seamless walk out to the backyard patio and detached garage. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThe basement still manages to feel bright and airy, with its windowed doorway, mirrors, and sleek white walls. 

42 foxley avenue torontoThis ultra-thin yet spacious luxury home is located at 42 Foxley Street and is currently on the market for $3,399,000. 

Lead photo by

PSR Brokerage
