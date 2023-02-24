Massive $7.2 million Toronto mansion comes with secret concealed home office

Toronto mansions are known for their intricate and expensive features, often times custom made for the specific tastes of their initial owners. Now, one of the city's newest listings has enough quirky features to last you a lifetime.

Introducing the red-brick mansion at 248 Dawlish Avenue, in the Lawrence Park neighbourhood, chock-full of expensive and sometimes flashy details.

With five bedrooms and seven washrooms, this nearly $7.2 million mansion has just about everything deep-pocketed homeowners could want, like three fireplaces, oversized skylights, a laundry chute, and a heated driveway you'll never have to (hire someone to) shovel.

From the traditional red brick exterior , potential homeowners couldn't guess the extravagant setup inside this 7,194-square-foot home.

Stepping into the two-storey property, you're hit over the head with a splashy white and black checkered floor foyer.

It's flanked by an office and living room, which leads to a formal dining room. All rooms feature crown mouldings and some offer custom wallpaper finishings that create a sense of old world charm.

Described ominously as "concealed," the office has more custom treats like intricate millwork, panelled walls and something the listing says are "deep Georgian windows," not to mention the coffered ceilings and dark hardwood floors.

That is if you can find the supposedly hidden space.

The gem of the first floor is its spacious kitchen, complete with servery, breakfast nook and family room.

Nothing too flashy here; you'll find white wooden dove-tailed cabinetry contrasting with brown hardwood flooring, unique lighting fixtures and a marble-topped island with bar seating. The kitchen appliances are seamlessly integrated into the design.

The living room has two large French doors allowing homeowners to access their own covered and heated porch.

Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms with their own ensuite, including a king-sized primary bedroom with a dressing room and walk-out roof terrace.

Though not as ostentatious as the lower floor, the primary bedroom has many perks mixed into its reserved design, including windows overlooking the back garden.

But the closet is will make all fashionistas jump for joy, chock-full of drawers, cabinets and ample spaces to hang suits and dresses.

The flashy-ness picks back up in the main bathroom, which is dripping in white marble, including a massive soaker tub.

The two matching vanities seem somewhat out of place amid the marble-clad walls and tub, but still add some warmth to the mix.

Downstairs in the finished basement, you'll find the fifth bedroom, home theatre, laundry and fitness studio.

The "home theatre," isn't like other mansion theatres, it doesn't have any movie theatre chairs but it does have a large screen.

The fitness studio appears to be a bit cramped but, hey, who doesn't want to work out in the safety (and privacy) of their home.

Not even the laundry room holds back on the extravagance, with pastel orange quartz countertops and gift wrapping station, a la Santa's workshop.

Finishing in the back of the home, it boasts a decently-sized backyard with a covered patio, not too shabby. The home always has a three-car built garage and enough space to park seven cars in the driveway.

You can check out more photos of the home by visiting the listing.