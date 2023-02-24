One-of-a-kind $6.6 million Toronto 'Ravine House' mixes modern with nature

A stunning house in Toronto's Humewood-Cedarvale neighbourhood home might just be the most beautiful property for sale in the city right now, and I'm not exaggerating.



Rich dark cherry woods, vaulted ceilings, picturesque landscape and a sort-of secret location, this over 5,000-square-foot, four-bedroom home has it all.

The home at 24 Heathdale Road, designed by renowned architect Drew Mandel, juxtaposes modern touches inside against the spectacular ravine landscape that runs behind the property.

The modern-meets-rustic exterior of the three-storey house features a mixed wood siding and a distinct triangular pitched roof perforated by windows, bringing a striking individuality to the street.

Stepping inside welcomes potential homebuyers to a breathtaking living space, featuring tile floors and wrap-around windows that allow plenty of light in.

The bespoke kitchen and formal dining area boast dark hardwood floors and many glass windows looking into the almost forest-like backyard environment.

Vaulted ceilings going up to the top floor of the house terminate in skylights that are a definite selling boost and make the already generous space feel so much more airy and open.

Dressed in all white, the kitchen is beautifully contrasted against warm accents like the dark woods of the home and lower cabinetry.

The double gas-range stovetop and double oven installed on a floating wall space are so chic without sacrificing natural light through the surrounding floor-to-ceiling windows.

A family room also overlooks the ravine lot, with more of those sprawling windows and a custom Algonquin stone fireplace for a cottage-like feel. Basically, the entire back of the home is framed by these enormous windows.

The wood lining the ceiling is made of a special Jatoba (often called Brazilian Cherry) boards, an extremely strong and stiff type of lumber.

Moving further into the space, residents are welcomed into multiple bedrooms, which evoke a natural spa-type vibe, hovering above the canopy of leaves.

The primary bathroom looks straight into the ravine as well, offering a serene backdrop to the space's double sink and rectangular slab soaker tub.

A potential office space features a custom wall-length desk area, once again, looking into the literal forest in the backyard.

The specialty fitness centre will make you feel like you're exercising in a peaceful garden while the punchy orange wall adds a bit of vibrant character to the room.

The custom, climate-controlled wine cellar has enough space to house hundreds of bottles.

Now the back of the house is truly the one of the most special parts of the home, appearing more like a piece in an art gallery — or perhaps the art gallery itself — than a home in Toronto.

Its stacked, modern cube appearance dramatically contrasts with the natural yard landscape.

Remember those gigantic windows? They actually lead to a spacious wooden terrace in the backyard.

Just look at the luscious green foliage backing onto the Cedarvale Ravine, attached to the popular Beltline Train, it's a true green oasis.

Listed at $6,649,000 with roughly $21,000 in annual property taxes, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home will surely be scooped up by a lucky buyer quickly.