Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
1540 Mississauga Road

Mississauga mansion with backyard that's like a resort on sale for $7.5 million

Mississauga's Lorne Park neighbourhood is known for having some of the most expensive and ostentatious properties in the province — and the area's newest listing is probably the most unique.

1540 Mississauga Road is a sprawling six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion that is decked out in modern finishes from custom wallpaper to a garden backyard oasis.

Fair warning: This $7.498 million house is definitely not for everybody, and if your real estate taste is more simple or subdued, you should turn around right now.

1540 mississauga roadStarting with an extremely long and winding driveway, it's a perfect place to park your many Maseratis, Bentleys, or whatever cars extremely rich people drive today.

Moving inside, you'll find a similar design pattern repeated throughout the home, which has contrasting black and white floors, doors and columns.

1540 mississauga roadA gigantic crystal chandler hangs above the main area, sparkling against windows that are way up in the sky and may or may not be extremely, painstakingly hard to clean.

1540 mississauga roadMoving farther into the hosue, you'll be greeted by a family or lounging room with pink watercolour wallpaper spread across the entire back wall.

1540 mississauga roadIt's definitely a unique option, and for sure adds a pop of colour to the black and gold decorated area.

More unique wallpapering details continue into the formal dining room as well — another quirky decision. 

1540 mississauga roadThe kitchen is a mashup of white countertops, golden finishings and a stark black island.

1540 mississauga roadIt also features built-in stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinetry and custom crown moulding and pot light perks.

1540 mississauga roadWhite, black and gold marbling area wallpapers are continued throughout the main floor.

1540 mississauga roadMoving on to the upper floor, you'll find the primary suite with raised ceilings and a five-piece ensuite.

1540 mississauga roadThe massive walk-in closet is directly attached to the open-concept bathroom, which is currently bursting at the seams.

Don't forget, this house also includes a loft "nanny suite" with a full sized kitchen.

1540 mississauga roadDown in the basement, you'll find a large recreation area, gym and wet bar.

1540 mississauga roadAnd yes, more custom wallpaper. This time, it depicts some kind of luxury storefront. 

1540 mississauga roadThe best part of this house is the backyard oasis, which is basically a natural spa in the summertime.

1540 mississauga roadIt has everything a rich homeowner would want; a gigantic cabana, a covered deck, stone fountains and a sleek, in-ground pool.

1540 mississauga roadBecause of the size of the lot and ample trees, you're basically purchasing a private resort.

1540 mississauga roadWith approximately $24,000 in annual property taxes, this home will definitely be scooped up by some flashy homeowners.

