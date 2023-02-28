Mississauga mansion with backyard that's like a resort on sale for $7.5 million

Mississauga's Lorne Park neighbourhood is known for having some of the most expensive and ostentatious properties in the province — and the area's newest listing is probably the most unique.

1540 Mississauga Road is a sprawling six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion that is decked out in modern finishes from custom wallpaper to a garden backyard oasis.

Fair warning: This $7.498 million house is definitely not for everybody, and if your real estate taste is more simple or subdued, you should turn around right now.

Starting with an extremely long and winding driveway, it's a perfect place to park your many Maseratis, Bentleys, or whatever cars extremely rich people drive today.

Moving inside, you'll find a similar design pattern repeated throughout the home, which has contrasting black and white floors, doors and columns.

A gigantic crystal chandler hangs above the main area, sparkling against windows that are way up in the sky and may or may not be extremely, painstakingly hard to clean.

Moving farther into the hosue, you'll be greeted by a family or lounging room with pink watercolour wallpaper spread across the entire back wall.

It's definitely a unique option, and for sure adds a pop of colour to the black and gold decorated area.

More unique wallpapering details continue into the formal dining room as well — another quirky decision.

The kitchen is a mashup of white countertops, golden finishings and a stark black island.

It also features built-in stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinetry and custom crown moulding and pot light perks.

White, black and gold marbling area wallpapers are continued throughout the main floor.

Moving on to the upper floor, you'll find the primary suite with raised ceilings and a five-piece ensuite.

The massive walk-in closet is directly attached to the open-concept bathroom, which is currently bursting at the seams.



Don't forget, this house also includes a loft "nanny suite" with a full sized kitchen.

Down in the basement, you'll find a large recreation area, gym and wet bar.

And yes, more custom wallpaper. This time, it depicts some kind of luxury storefront.

The best part of this house is the backyard oasis, which is basically a natural spa in the summertime.

It has everything a rich homeowner would want; a gigantic cabana, a covered deck, stone fountains and a sleek, in-ground pool.

Because of the size of the lot and ample trees, you're basically purchasing a private resort.

With approximately $24,000 in annual property taxes, this home will definitely be scooped up by some flashy homeowners.