Palatial Toronto mansion with 10 bathrooms goes on sale for $9 million

A gigantic Toronto mansion is one of the city's newest high-end listings, giving us a prime example of what rich Toronto living looks like with its palace-like finishes and way to many amenities.

Located in the "prestigious" St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, 10 Berkindale Drive is a massive property with 6-bedrooms, 10-bathrooms, and gigantic 23-foot ceilings.

Built in 2021, this single-family home at 14,470 square feet can all be yours for a cool $8.95 million.

Looking at the home's front exterior, you'll find roman-inspired columns, a very large balcony and decorative dormers. What the exterior lacks in green space is definitely made up for with expensive features.

These features include a heated driveway, three skylights, a sprinkler system, a wet bar and three HVAC systems.

Back to the house; stepping into the front, your feet will land on white tiling with customized diamond patterning throughout.

Into the living space, jaws will be on the ground when potential homeowners look up at the 23-foot tall ceilings.

To match those big walls, the house has gigantic, nearly floor-to-ceiling windows, which I imagine are a royal pain in the behind to clean.

The mansion has gigantic hallways on the first floor — so big in fact you can set up a table and chairs between the kitchen and living space.

Walking into one of two kitchens, you'll notice a definite unique color pattern going on, with some black and gold finishes.

If you don't mind the pirate look, you'll love the double oven and dishwashers, custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

Finishing the first-floor tour, you'll find a walnut-covered office, which is certainly a change from the stark white features of the other rooms.

Moving up to the second floor, there will be five bedrooms and bathrooms, including a huge primary bedroom.

All the marble floors in the bathroom are luxuriously heated while the white Victoria Albert tub in the primary bathroom is worth about $7,000.

Down in the basement, you'll find more heated floors, a home theatre with a surround-sound audio system, a sauna and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

It's the perfect place to entertain guests, as you can seat them at your very own bar, impress them with your huge wine collection or keep them from talking by watching a movie.

Declared in shades of grey, the theatre area does not appear to have any seating options, so until you buy your recliners it's BYOC (bring your own chair.)

Now, as much as I love this house (and I really do,) I have to be honest and say the luxurious settings stop once you reach the backyard.

For all the money you are paying, you aren't getting a backyard — more like strips of grass and ample scores of concrete.

I'll give points for having a large raised space to set up some patio furniture and a BBQ, but this isn't a backyard for dogs or kids.

But, if you're not an outdoors person, have $9 million kicking around and don't mind paying approximately $45,000 in annual property taxes, this home is the one for you!