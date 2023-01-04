Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
185 balliol street toronto

Someone in Toronto added comments to a controversial condo development sign

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Notice of Development signs are nothing new in Toronto, but one recent sign decorated with local commentary reveals more about ongoing issues in the neighbourhood. 

The notice is for 185 Balliol Street, a proposed 35-storey mixed-use residential building with a retail at-grade along Pailton Crescent. 

The sign states that the building is set to reach 111 metres, and will boast 449 units and 113 parking spaces. 

A recent image of the development sign shows comments added with markers by local residents. 

"It's too damn big and why do you not show the other hi-rises planned for Balliol," one message reads. 

"This whole neighbourhood is being destroyed with high rises that are way too tall," another comment reads. 

The proposed building sits on the southwest corner of Balliol Street and Pailton Crescent in Davisville Village, an area that local residents allege is already saturated with plenty of high-rise residential buildings. 

Lead photo by

@TOfun20
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Someone in Toronto added comments to a controversial condo development sign

A $12.3 million mansion near Toronto just keeps getting more and more expensive

These are the three cheapest places to purchase a home in Ontario

Canadian Tire just proposed another enormous condo complex in Toronto

A towering condo was just approved to replace a Toronto office building

Foreign home buyers officially banned from purchasing real estate in Canada

This gorgeous $8.7 million mansion near Toronto sits on the edge of a ravine

One of Toronto's weirdest buildings set to be demolished for something new