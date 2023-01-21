$16 million Toronto mansion has more places to park a car than go to the bathroom

A recently listed Toronto mansion is a prime example of opulent living in the city. Dripping in white marble, this detached, ravine lot home has more places to park your Maserati or Bentley than your behind.

Listed at $15,880,000, 21 Alderbrook Drive is a gigantic cube-shaped home, with six bedrooms, ten bathrooms and a whopping 13 parking spaces.

Designed by renowned architect Richard Wagner, you can find this monster home in the York Mills neighbourhood, steps from Edwards Gardens.

Walking into the gigantic place, you'll be greeted by white marble flooring over top hardwood floors, specialty wainscotting and black onyx features in the formal dining room and salon.

The main entertaining (or piano) room features unique blonde, chevron hardwood floors and trippy overhead lighting, illuminating the space in shades of gold.

It features a bespoke glass wine cellar, magically suspending bottles in mid-air.

The backside of the room finishes into the kitchen area with a black island with floor lights and ample storage spaces.

The house is basically an art gallery with floor-to-ceiling windows instead of walls, showcasing the ravine back garden.

White stone finishing is a staple throughout the home and is featured on the kitchen countertops and custom wall detailing.

Tucked behind this area, you'll find the "cooking" portion of the white kitchen, which features a gas-range stove, white oval backsplash and even more storage.

A beautiful office with a custom teal built-in bookshelf is the ideal place to run your own company, close business deals and have your assistant book a 7 p.m. dinner reservation for two.

Flowing waterfall stairs led potential buyers to the upper floor, where the opulence continues into the bedrooms and many, many bathrooms.

The unique lighting system found on the lower floor is repeated above the beds, which the realtor has listed as "Sweden lighting." Some of the boudoirs feature floor-to-ceiling glass window walls that open to the outside.

The true masterpiece of this home are the spa-like bathrooms, boasting gigantic soaker tubs, showers big enough to clean 20 people, round bowl sinks and double vanities.

It appears one can even be transferred into a steam room with specialty sauna stones.

Moving into the primary bedroom, you'll find a closet and "getting ready room" that would make Carrie Bradshaw envious.

Showcase your clothes in beautiful lacquered drawers and glass cases. A specialty vanity table has old-school Hollywood lighting to ensure your lipstick application is flawless.

In the basement, you'll find more white marble floorings, a specialty bar with customer shelving under the staircase, a fitness studio, laundry room and yet another bathroom.

Host guests at your cocktail bar, which looks more like an intimate lounge than a basement setup.

There is also a custom wine-storing space that will ensure your favourite bottles of vino and kept at the optimal angle and temperature.

The final piece de resistance of the basement comes in the form of a soundproof theatre with cushy movie chairs.

Though not accurately portrayed because of drab winter weather, the garden is meticulously pruned with eight square hedges and an infinity pool. Don't forget the 13 parking spots.

Listed just a mere twelve days ago, this is a perfect home for car collectors and those who love a good trip to the bathroom alike.