Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

18 queen street st williams

Quirky $470K A-frame home might be the cutest house available in Ontario

Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There are a lot of unique houses for sale in Ontario, but this particular triangular-shaped home some two hours outside of Toronto could be the type of escape worth leaving the big city for. 

Located in St. Williams, Ontario the one-bedroom, one-bath A-frame home at 18 Queen Street is perfect for year-round living or just as a cottage getaway. And it's only $469,000, a fraction of the average Toronto price.

18 queen streetReminiscent of nordic A-frame cottages and chalets, this home is a modern spin on its rustic inspirations with an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings and a custom kitchen.

18 queen streetLight brown flooring runs throughout the entire 950-square-foot space, with gigantic windows that will let in hours of sunshine through the triangular facades.

18 queen street

Multiple sets of rectangular sliding doors lead out to a deck and unfinished backyard, which has a ton of potential to transform into a personal garden oasis for the lucky buyer.

18 queen streetThere is ample cabinet space in the kitchen, which is equipped with new stainless steel appliances and snow-white finishings. 

18 queen streetThe first floor encompasses the living room, open kitchen with custom cabinetry and an apron sink, stacked washer-dryer and electric fireplace. Everything is set up perfectly, leaving enough space to comfortably room the first floor.

18 queen streetCorner windows are also triangular-shaped and add to the cottage appeal of the home. 

18 queen streetThe bathroom is surprisingly roomy for the size of the house, with a full tub and walk-in shower clad in glass turquoise tiles.

18 queen streetUpstairs you'll end up in the loft-esque bedroom, which overlooks the entire first floor. Two little small windows really add charm to this quaint main bedroom.

18 queen streetThe home is extremely close to many outdoor camping and cottaging spots like Long Point Provincial Park, Turkey Point and Port Rowan, meaning you'll never be bored. 

18 queen streetWhether in the summer or winter, you'll be entertained with kayaking, zip-lining, multiple wineries and basically any other outdoor activity you can think of. 

18 queen street

With its small price taken into account, this might just be the cutest home on the market right now.

Lead photo by

realtor.ca
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Quirky $470K A-frame home might be the cutest house available in Ontario

Nobody is buying Toronto homes anymore as demand drops to lowest level in years

I asked ChatGPT for Toronto real estate advice and this is what I got

Here are the Ontario cities where homes are selling fastest right now

Tiny Toronto home hits the market for $10 million but there's a good reason

Experts say Ontario's wild housing market could soon finally bottom out

Toronto community is fighting to save their ice rink from a huge development

Toronto landlord will only rent apartment to people who speak a specific language