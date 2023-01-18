Quirky $470K A-frame home might be the cutest house available in Ontario

There are a lot of unique houses for sale in Ontario, but this particular triangular-shaped home some two hours outside of Toronto could be the type of escape worth leaving the big city for.

Located in St. Williams, Ontario the one-bedroom, one-bath A-frame home at 18 Queen Street is perfect for year-round living or just as a cottage getaway. And it's only $469,000, a fraction of the average Toronto price.

Reminiscent of nordic A-frame cottages and chalets, this home is a modern spin on its rustic inspirations with an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings and a custom kitchen.

Light brown flooring runs throughout the entire 950-square-foot space, with gigantic windows that will let in hours of sunshine through the triangular facades.

Multiple sets of rectangular sliding doors lead out to a deck and unfinished backyard, which has a ton of potential to transform into a personal garden oasis for the lucky buyer.

There is ample cabinet space in the kitchen, which is equipped with new stainless steel appliances and snow-white finishings.

The first floor encompasses the living room, open kitchen with custom cabinetry and an apron sink, stacked washer-dryer and electric fireplace. Everything is set up perfectly, leaving enough space to comfortably room the first floor.

Corner windows are also triangular-shaped and add to the cottage appeal of the home.

The bathroom is surprisingly roomy for the size of the house, with a full tub and walk-in shower clad in glass turquoise tiles.

Upstairs you'll end up in the loft-esque bedroom, which overlooks the entire first floor. Two little small windows really add charm to this quaint main bedroom.

The home is extremely close to many outdoor camping and cottaging spots like Long Point Provincial Park, Turkey Point and Port Rowan, meaning you'll never be bored.

Whether in the summer or winter, you'll be entertained with kayaking, zip-lining, multiple wineries and basically any other outdoor activity you can think of.

With its small price taken into account, this might just be the cutest home on the market right now.