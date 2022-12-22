This $3.8 million Toronto home hides a gorgeous ultra-modern design inside

Toronto has no shortage of homes priced in the multi-million range, but a new listing in the Willowdale area of North York is a perfect example of why you shouldn't always judge a book by its cover.

Listed for $3,799,000, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 93 Tamworth Road hit the market on Dec. 20, described by the listing agent as an "outstanding masterpiece with exquisite resort-like backyard oasis," and boasting of "exceptionally sophisticated and elegant details throughout."

Contrasting a hyperbolic description calling the home "an architect's gem" and "one of the most superior and gorgeous homes in Willowdale," the exterior comes with out-of-context details like those columns that wealthy people feel obliged to have at the entry to their homes.

Things transition to a much more cohesive look once you step through the front door of the approximately 6,3400 square-foot palace, getting a first glimpse at its marble floor entry and soaring ceiling heights of 10 and 11 feet throughout.

The open-concept master chef kitchen is a true gem with its large centre island, breakfast area, marble countertops, pantry, and top-of-the-line appliances.

Natural sunlight fills the attached open-concept living and dining area, which features a fireplace with bookmatched marble finish.

Glass-enclosed staircases seem to float between the two main levels and basement, adding to the airy and open feel throughout.

The second floor shows off modern wood decorative wainscotting topped by a double skylight.

The home's primary bedroom is described as a "retreat" with its wide double doors, pot lights and a sitting area.

There's also a generous walk-in closet.

But it's the primary bedroom's six-piece ensuite with heated floors that really takes the cake, looking more like a luxury resort spa than a place to do your morning bathroom business.

And for your actual business, the property offers a home office with built-in wood shelving and high ceilings.

Basements are rarely the showpiece of a home, but the luxury finishes, heated floors, wet bar, bedroom and abundant natural light in this property's below-grade floor really set it apart from your standard musty rec room.

The lower level features double glass doors that walk out to a backyard featuring a stone path leading to a central sitting and dining area.

You can check out more photos of the property by visiting the listing.